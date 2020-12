Southern Hungary: Culture, Cuisine, and a Castle

Day 3

Castle of Siklos

The Castle of Siklós , which sits on Hungary’s southern border, embodies much of the long and complicated history of the country—it was controlled by a number of different noble families over the centuries and by the Ottomans from 1543 to 1686. During World War II it housed American, British, and Polish prisoners of war, who were unusually allowed to visit the nearby village (accompanied by a guard), as the Hungarian government sought positive relations with the Allies. Grants from Norway and the European Union have funded the recent restoration of parts of the building. Visitors can explore the dungeon while exhibits cover various aspects of the castle’s history as well as the Croat and Serbian cultures—this part of Hungary having significant populations of both peoples.You’ll have lunch at Palkonyha , even though it is adamant that it is not a restaurant. Instead this charming guesthouse in the village of the same name bills itself as a bakery, herb garden, a larder selling local products, and more. Still, they will serve you a meal of traditional Hungarian dishes either in the shade of fruit trees when the weather is warm or by the stove inside when temperatures drop.After you finish your dessert, make your way back to Budapest where the Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace , a stunning landmarked building from 1906 on the banks of the Danube, will be your home during your stay in the city. If you decide you can’t bear to leave quite yet, Palkonya has guestrooms if you decide you want to spend one more night in the Villány region.