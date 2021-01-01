Where are you going?
Photo by Tourism Australia
Southern Exposure
Katie Cadar of TravelStore has created an itinerary covering the highlights of South Australia, including many quintessential Australian experiences. You’ll visit two of the country’s exciting cities and explore culinary and wine scenes, get a taste of the Outback, and meet some of Australia’s aquatic and animal life. Melbourne and Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, each have their unique charms as well as cafés, restaurants, and wine bars not to be missed. Next, you’ll head to South Australia’s Flinders Ranges to explore the Outback before heading to the Barossa Valley, one of the country’s top wine regions. Finally, Kangaroo Island will fascinate armchair naturalists, with its wonders both above and below the sea.
Original cadar highlight.jpg?1451950698?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Highlight
Vintage Finds
You’ll explore one of Australia’s most famous wine regions, the Barossa Valley, with your own personal wine guide leading the way on an itinerary customized to hit your favorite wineries as well as farms and other food producers if you choose.
Original cadar headshot.jpg?1451950698?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Designer
Katie Cadar
Katie Cadar decided to work in travel as a way of sharing her love of travel and her desire to see the world with her friends and family. She studied in Sweden and during that time explored as much of Europe as possible, traveling to Russia, England, France, Holland, and Romania. With a background in education and the arts and a love of adventure, she has focused on customized high-end travel. In 1998, she began working as a manager for TravelStore and is now the Director of Leisure Sales. She has a large folio of clients and still travels as much as possible. Among her specialties are Europe, African safaris, Tahiti, adventure travel, and luxury hotels.
  • Original cadar day 1.jpg?1451999597?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Photo By Roberto Seba
    Day 1
    Melbourne
    You’ll start your Australian adventure in Melbourne, repeatedly awarded the world’s most liveable city, where a representative of the Travel Store will meet you at the airport and transfer you to the Langham Melbourne, located on the Southbank Promenade. You’ll have the remainder of the day free to explore the city, though the Edge is a good place to start. You’ll walk out into a glass cube off of the 88th floor Eureka Skydeck. You’ll be able to see for miles from the highest public vantage point in the entire Southern Hemisphere. Come back to solid ground by grabbing a table at a café on Federation Square. We will provide restaurant recommendations for dinner based on your interests.
  • Original cadar day 2.jpg?1451950374?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 2
    Phillip Island
    A guide will meet you after breakfast for the short drive to Phillip Island just south of Melbourne. Opportunities abound to observe some of Australia’s wildlife, including bird watching on the island’s dunes, a boat trip to Seal Island, and a visit to the Koala Conservation Center. The finale to the end of the day and one of Australia’s most famous natural phenomena is the “Penguin Parade.” At sunset the island’s resident penguins return to their nests in the dunes on the southwestern corner of the island after a day searching for fish in the nearby waters. After dinner on Phillip Island, your driver will then return you to your hotel in Melbourne.
  • Original cadar day 3.jpg?1451950573?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Photo By Tourism Australia
    Day 3
    Adelaide
    After breakfast, you’ll transfer to the Melbourne airport for the short flight to Adelaide where a representative of Travel Store will transfer you to your hotel. You’ll then have a day to explore Adelaide. A leisurely stroll down the city’s shaded streets, through pretty parks and past stone churches, will allow you to discover the charms of this stately city. With its combination of historic architecture and a vibrant cultural scene, Adelaide is also home to more restaurants per capita than any other Australian city. Tantalize your taste buds with a visit to stalls at the Adelaide Central Market and sample wines from more than 60 regions across Australia at the National Wine Centre.
  • Original cadar day 4.jpg?1451950905?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Photo By Tourism Australia
    Days 4 to 6
    Flinders Ranges
    You will transfer this morning to Adelaide Airport and your flight to Port Augusta. Upon arrival, you will pick up a four wheel-drive vehicle and drive to the exclusive Arkaba Station in the Flinders Ranges. The Flinders Ranges are, to many, the epitome of the Outback with towering outcrops providing spectacular vistas. During your stay you can choose from guided excursions highlighting the region’s geological history, wildlife, and pastoral heritage; spectacular drives to the outer areas of the Station; wildlife viewing of birds, kangaroos, and other native animals; and guided bush walks. A scenic flight offers the best views of the crater at Wilpena Pound (additional cost).
  • Original cadar day 7.jpg?1451951108?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 7 and 8
    Clare Valley and Barossa Valley
    Drive this morning to the Barossa Valley, following the scenic route through the Clare Valley. The lovingly restored heritage towns of this region are made even more appealing with the famous wines produced here. On Day 6, a full-day tour will introduce you to what is perhaps Australia’s most famous wine-producing region. The Barossa Valley is home to some of the world’s oldest shiraz vines and the day will include visits to premium wineries, from boutique producers to larger operations, and farms and other food producers as well. Your full-day tour will include morning or afternoon tea, a leisurely lunch, all tasting and entrance fees, and the undivided attention of a personal wine guide.
  • Original cadar day 9.jpg?1451951290?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 9 to 11
    Kangaroo Island
    Depart the Louise and drive to Adelaide Airport (approximately 90 minutes), for a short flight to Kangaroo Island. Australia’s third largest island, covers more than 1,700 square miles and is noteworthy for its outstanding natural beauty, indigenous wildlife and diverse flora and fauna. You’ll stay at one of Australia’s most iconic luxury lodges, Southern Ocean Lodge, which adjoins two national parks and is near Flinders Chase and the Remarkable Rocks. Resident naturalists provide guided coastal adventures, local tours, and interpretive presentations—all included in your stay. The island’s namesake kangaroos will greet you on dry land while you can swim with the wild dolphins in the sea.
  • Original cadar day 12.jpg?1451951478?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Photo By Tourism Australia
    Day 12
    Depart for Home, or Your Next Adventure
    On your final morning, a representative of TravelStore will transfer you to the Kingscote Airport for your flight back to Adelaide and the return home or, even better, on to your next adventure in Australia.
