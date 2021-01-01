Southern Exposure

Trip Designer

Katie Cadar

Katie Cadar decided to work in travel as a way of sharing her love of travel and her desire to see the world with her friends and family. She studied in Sweden and during that time explored as much of Europe as possible, traveling to Russia, England, France, Holland, and Romania. With a background in education and the arts and a love of adventure, she has focused on customized high-end travel. In 1998, she began working as a manager for TravelStore and is now the Director of Leisure Sales. She has a large folio of clients and still travels as much as possible. Among her specialties are Europe, African safaris, Tahiti, adventure travel, and luxury hotels.