South Africa's Scenic Garden Route

Trip Designer

Jennifer Wilson-Buttigieg

Jennifer Wilson-Buttigieg, a member of the AFAR Travel Advisory Council, knows the ins and outs of travel planning like few other advisors in the business, having joined Valerie Wilson Travel in 1991. Now, as co-owner and co-president of the company, she specializes in business travel and manages airline relationships while still creating one-of-a-kind custom itineraries for her clients. She also happens to be an avid golfer and knows the best links from Scotland to South Africa.