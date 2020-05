South Africa's Scenic Garden Route

Day 3

Whale Coast

After breakfast, you’ll depart on a drive along South Africa’s Whale Coast, bound for the Grootbos Private Nature Reserve . This rugged stretch of South African coastline snakes along the Atlantic Ocean, with magnificent mountains rising up on the other side. The spectacular scenery is made up of charming seaside villages, farms, rivers, coves, and valleys. During the right season, the region’s namesake—whales—can be seen spotted in the coastal waters.On your way to Grootboos, stop at the Houw Hoek Farm Stall , where you’ll be greeted like an old friend. As you step inside, you’ll enjoy the smell of freshly baked bread and homemade pies. The farm stand also sells a selection of Elgin Valley and Cape wines.The name of the Hemel-en-Aarde Valley is Afrikaans for “heaven and earth,” which feels fitting as you take in the landscape. Its hills are covered in fynbos, the name for the varieties of shrubs and flowers that are unique to this part of the world. There are also some 15 wineries where grapes thrive in the cool ocean breezes. Each grows relatively small volumes of grapes to produce individual wines. The Bouchard Finlayson winery, one of South Africa’s most awarded boutique wine estates, makes an excellent lunch stop.You’ll arrive in the afternoon at the Grootbos Private Nature Reserve where you will be greeted with a welcome drink before checking into your one-bedroom suite in the reserve’s forest lodge. Your stay includes full board, so you’ll have time to relax before a five-course dinner prepared by Executive Chef Benjamin Conradie’s team, with many dishes incorporating ingredients grown on the reserve’s own farm.