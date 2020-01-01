South Africa's Scenic Garden Route

Next up is a five- to six-hour scenic drive along South Africa’s southern coast to Tsala Treetop Lodge, with a few fun stops to break up the ride.
At Ou Meul
bakery in Riversonderend, you can sample their traditional homemade pies, pastries, or a signature pink rice crispy cookie. They also sell ready-to-eat sandwiches and salads and drinks perfectly for a picnic on the side of the road.
Along the N2 highway, you’ll break in Albertinia at the Alcare Aloe Factory
. Aloes are known for their healing and rejuvenating characteristics, and Alcare extracts juice and gel from harvested aloe blades to create health and beauty products. You’ll learn about the plant’s uses and have the chance to pick up products to bring home.
In Stillbaai (or Still Bay), you can sample the Inverroche Distillery
’s gins, flavored with the flowers and herbs unique to South Africa’s fynbos botanical zone.
Finally, before you arrive in Plettenberg Bay, stop for dinner at Butterfly Blu
in Knysna. The restaurant has an outdoor/indoor deck, lounge areas, a cocktail bar, and a contemporary interior. Directly below the restaurant is a stretch of white sandy beach and rolling dunes, making it an idyllic setting to enjoy a rosy sunset.
After dinner, make your way to the Tsala Treetop Lodge
where you will spend two nights in a treetop suite. It combines African and European design elements in a small inn amid indigenous forest.