South Africa by Bike

Day 1

Hermanus

Land this morning in Cape Town, where you will be met at the airport by a driver who will take you to the town of Hermanus , just over an hour to the southeast. You’ll check into the Marine Hotel , your base for the next three nights. Then why not get your bearings and soak up the fresh breeze by taking a walk along the cliffs above the sea, overlooking Walker Bay. Every winter, beginning in June, southern right whales gather here and remain until November. The town can also boast that it has the world’s only whale crier, who sounds an alert on his kelp horn whenever whales have been spotted.Before dinner at the hotel, you might also explore the Old Harbour , five minutes on foot from the Marine Hotel. Hermanus was first established in 1855, and for a century its harbor was a busy center of fishing and whaling activity. Eventually whaling was abolished, while a new harbor was built to the west of the city center to accommodate a new generation of fishing boats that focused on the area’s abalone. Today the Old Harbour consists of historic buildings and restored fishing boats. You’ll also find a Whale Museum, with an enormous skeleton of a southern right whale and other displays that provide an introduction to these majestic animals.