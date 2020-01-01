South Africa by Bike

Today’s destination is Stanford
, on the banks of the Klein River. While there were early Dutch settlers in the area, the town is named after the British settler Sir Robert Stanford who established his farm here in 1857. It’s best known for its many restored Victorian and Edwardian buildings and antique shops.
You’ll spend the day riding in the fertile hills around Stanford, where wineries include Raka Wine
, the Misty Mountains Estate
, and the Sir Robert Stanford Estate
. The limestone soil, as well as the cooling Atlantic breezes that blow up through the Klein River Valley, help produce exceptional full-bodied reds and crisp whites. Even if you aren’t an oenophile, you’ll enjoy drinking in the landscape of rolling hills covered in fynbos.
After your ride, you’ll transfer to the town of Robertson in the area known as the Little Karoo, a semi-arid desert that is a popular weekend destination for the residents of Cape Town. It sits next to the Great Karoo, which separates the Cape region from the rest of South Africa. Here, aloes and succulents grow underneath cloudless blue skies, creating a dramatic contrast to the country’s coast.
You’ll spend the next three nights at the Robertson Small Hotel
. South African-born, London-based designer Sophie Ashby redid the 10 colorful rooms in 2016, filling them with original art. The hotel also has two swimming pools and landscaped grounds that include a cactus garden.