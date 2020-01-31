Sip & Safari: 18 Days Among the Wines and Wildlife of Southern Africa

When you think of southern Africa, do you imagine sipping wines at a Cape Dutch estate, gazing out at vines that stretch to the horizon? Or would you want to experience the famous wildlife preserves on a safari? Perhaps the urban attractions of Cape Town, with its world-class restaurants and museums, have a special appeal. Of course, if you would like to venture farther to the Namibian Desert or the beaches of Mozambique, you may start to feel like there’s no way to see everything on your list on one trip.
Fortunately, there’s no need to make any difficult choices. With TCS World Travel’s Southern Africa: Wine and Wildlife trip
, departing on August 31, 2020, you’ll cover much of the southern half of the continent. You’ll see a variety of ecosystems, experience game drives, and enjoy some of the culinary and wine highlights of Cape Town, the Cape Winelands, and Hermanus.
Even better, you’ll do it all in just 18 days. That’s because private jet travel allows you to maximize your time on the ground by minimizing your time in the air. Flying nonstop around the continent with TCS World Travel
means you see many highlights in a short amount of time. Plus, most of your flights will be in extreme comfort, on an Airbus A318 that’s been specially outfitted for this trip with only 28 flatbed seats. The experienced flight crew and your expedition leader will ensure that you don’t need to worry about any logistical details. Perhaps best of all, every hotel, meal, tour, guide, and tip is included. This leaves you free to enjoy every game drive and wine tasting on this schedule that will show you the best of southern Africa.