See Iconic Alaska On This Intimate Small Ship

If you’re looking for an authentic cruise experience to the 49th state, your ship has arrived. Windstar’s Alaskan Splendors itinerary takes you off the beaten path and into areas and ports of call that only smaller ships can access.The all-suite, 212-guest Star Legend departs from Anchorage and arrives in beautiful Vancouver BC, Canada, 11 days later. Along the way, you’ll get up close and personal with some of Alaska’s most iconic sights, including Kenai Fjords National Park and Tracy Arm’s twin Sawyer Glaciers. You’ll explore First Nations villages and Russian cathedrals, see wildlife galore, and visit off-the-beaten-path ports including Wrangell and Haines. Add in Windstar’s locally sourced culinary experiences, six friendly onboard expedition leaders, and excursions launched directly off the back of the ship, and you have an Alaskan adventure that’s 180 degrees from ordinary.