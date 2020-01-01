Sailing to Myanmar’s Most Magnificent Temples

Day 5

Bagan

This morning, you’ll arrive in Bagan, one of the most impressive archaeological sites in Southeast Asia. Start your day with an onboard meditation session to clear your mind and better appreciate the wonders you’re about to see.



Once you arrive in Bagan, you can either explore the site with a group from the ship or head out on your own on a bicycle. Even if you don’t bicycle much at home, Bagan is an ideal place to explore on two wheels—there’s no traffic in the archaeological site, and there are no hills to climb on this flat plain.



Bagan was the capital of a kingdom of the same name from the 9th to 13th centuries; during that time, some 10,000 pagodas, temples, and monasteries were constructed—around 2,000 of them still stand today. Unlike some archaeological sites, at Bagan you won’t have to settle for looking at a bunch of stones and trying to imagine what a building must have looked like at its peak. The Dhammayangyi Temple, the city’s largest, is 150 feet tall; and the Sulamani, Gawdawpalin, and Mahabodhi—along with many others—that remain largely (and miraculously) intact. Part of the magic of exploring Bagan is that with so many different temples and monasteries, it’s easy to find yourself alone at one, with perhaps only a few cows or a caretaker as company.



You’ll return to your ship for lunch, and a break from the midday sun with a cold drink. In the afternoon, visit some more temples and monasteries—there’s no way to see all of them in a year, much less a day. The Ananda Temple is famous for its sunset views, so make your way over to it towards the end of the day before you return to the ship for the evening and enjoy dinner followed by a marionette performance.