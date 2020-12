Day 2

Portoferraio, Italy

After a night at sea relishing in Wind Surf’s delightful amenities, you’ll arrive on the picturesque island of Elba. The largest island in the Tuscan archipelago, Elba is riddled with orange trees, vineyards, azure waters, and sandy beaches. First, enjoy a glass of local Moscato as you ponder how to spend your day here. Maybe you’ll want to take a Countryside Drive and Wine Tasting tour and explore the medieval fortress and nearby vineyards of Porto Azzuro, or maybe you’d like to explore the Tuscan Archipelago National Park—a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Regardless, be sure to carve out time to savor another glass (or two) of island wine.