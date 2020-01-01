Ontario’s Big City to its Big Falls: A Toronto to Niagara Falls Tour

Day 1

Toronto: Art, Hockey, and Sake

With literally hundreds of non-stop flights from the United States to Toronto each week—there are 300 from New York City alone—Josh will book you on an early one so you can make the most of your first day in the city. You’ll be met at the airport and transferred to. Spend the day exploring the designer stores and boutiques along, named one of the coolest streets in the world by Vogue magazine. After lunch, head to, that is the Art Gallery of Ontario, where two exhibits provide insights into Canadian art. “The Idea of North: the Paintings of Lawren Harris” is curated by actor Steve Martin, while “ Into the Woods: An Icon Revisited” showcases Tom Thompson’s depiction of Algonquin Park. If, like Josh, you are a hockey fan, then you will have to pay respects to the famous figures of Canada’s national sport at the, with its exhibits of uniforms and memorabilia. In the evening, Josh will send you to thewith its converted warehouses now housing retail and restaurant spaces—Josh notes that the sake tasting room is “awesome.” Theprovides a haunting perspective on this new addition to Toronto. If you would rather explore the city’s culinary scene, Josh will provide you with tips, and reservations.