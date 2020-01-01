Napa Valley for Families

If you are driving up to the Napa Valley from San Francisco, the Carneros Resort and Spa
is one of the closest hotels, before you have reached the city of Napa at the southern end of the valley. It’s also an ideal choice for families as they go to extra lengths in catering to younger guests. A family pool, a bocce court, and a selection of games and DVDs are among the amenities, while the front desk will provide some food to feed the horses and cows on the property.
Next, drive into Napa and head to the Oxbow Public Market
to stock up on picnic provisions: sandwiches from the Fatted Calf, cheeses from the Oxbow Cheese and Wine Market, and fresh fruit from the market’s produce stands. Bring your haul to Westwood Hills Park
, where you’ll find miles of trails as well as the Carolyn Parr Nature Museum. It provides an introduction to the different habitats of the Napa Valley with kid-friendly, hands-on exhibits.
Near the park, the Connolly Ranch
lets kids get up close to chickens and goats, but this is more than just a petting zoo. The working farm is determined to connect kids with the natural environment, explaining the basics of ecology, and educating them about the sources of the food we eat.
After a breather back at the Carneros Resort, return to Napa tonight for dinner at Gott’s Roadside
, which has an old-fashioned diner look and some of the best burgers, hot dogs, and shakes you’ll ever try. Next, head to the theater. The art deco Uptown Theatre
is a landmarked building with acts, from comedians to musical groups, that are often family friendly.