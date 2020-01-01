Napa Valley for Art Lovers

Start your day with a stop at the Silverado Market and Bakery
for a coffee and a pastry or muffin baked on the premises or one brought in daily from some of the Valley's most popular bakeries. Then visit the nearby Jessel Gallery
which represents painters and sculptors, including Timothy Dixon, Lisa Lee, and Alan Sanborn. If you visit on a Saturday morning, you can join one of Jessel Miller’s acrylic and watercolor classes (from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; $50, supplies included; the class is also offered on Wednesday evenings, from 5:00 p.m. to sunset). Head into town and your next stop, the Art Gallery Napa Valley
which promotes the works of some 50 local talents, working in a variety of media, from jewelry to oil paintings.
Another reason to visit the city of Napa on the weekends is to take advantage of the area’s Open Studios program. On many weekends (schedules are available on the Art Gallery Napa Valley’s site), artists in the town of Napa—as well as St. Helena and Yountville—open their doors to the public. Whether you are a collector or just curious, it’s an opportunity to meet the artists and learn firsthand about their inspiration and works.
You can also encounter art right on the streets of Napa. The fifth annual Napa Art Walk, launched in July 2017, features outdoor sculptures by 10 artists from four Western states. When you get to the wooden circle that is Wisdom of Decay by James Burnes, you can sample some of the valley’s best cheeses and other artisanal foods at Oxbow Public Market
or order both classic sushi rolls and seasonal specialties at the popular Eiko's at Oxbow
.
After lunch, head towards St. Helena to visit the six-acre ranch where the bohemian Baker sisters
, Melissa and Mercedes, work out of a studio in a former barn (visits by advance appointment only). The property features some of their large-scale installations and fashion designs as well as surrealist and figurative oil paintings in various stages of completion. While the sisters have had their works exhibited in galleries from Buenos Aires to New York, they find their creative haven and inspiration in this quiet corner of the Napa Valley, not far from where they grew up.