Montréal Highlights Plus Québec’s Eastern Townships

Day 1

Montréal Art and History

th

Tonight you’ll dine at H4C Place St-Henri, located in a former post office a block from the Notre-Dame Basilica. Chef Dany Bolduc has earned a loyal following with his innovative dishes—his signature foie gras dumplings are not to be missed.

After you land at Montréal, you'll be transferred to the, your home for the next two nights. It's located on the city's Golden Square Mile, where Montreal’s elite built their mansions. Just down the street, theis located in four different buildings, with its permanent collection and temporary exhibits covering the best of Canadian and international art. For shoppers, the Montreal location of, Canada's upscale department store, may prove to be a distraction. Even if you aren't shopping for designer duds, the neighborhood has some good lunch options includingand. In the afternoon, wander the streets of, with its oldest buildings dating from the 17century. The, the, and theare just a few of the must-see sites in this atmospheric neighborhood.