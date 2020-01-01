Montréal Highlights Plus Québec’s Eastern Townships

Trip Highlight
Summer Celebrations
Every summer, Montréal's calendar is crowded with festival and cultural events. The Festival TransAmériques (May 26 to June 8) includes innovative dance and theater companies, the Montréal International Jazz Festival (June 29 to July 9) includes performances by world-renowned musicians, and the International Festival of Circus Arts (July 7 to 17) celebrates an art form that has been perfected in the land of Cirque de Soleil and other leading companies. Whatever your passion, there's likely a festival for it and Cari will get you tickets and passes.