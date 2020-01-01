Marvels of Florence, the Gateway to Tuscany

Traveler's Tip

Sweet Spot

Tom Marchant, cofounder of The Black Tomato Group and a member of the AFAR Travel Advisory Council encourages his clients to venture beyond the city center and pack a picnic of cold cuts, cheese, fruit, and prosecco to bring to the awe-inspiring Basilica San Miniato al Monte. On the grounds, do as the Florentines do: Read a book and have your picnic while taking in a sweeping view of the city and Arno below.