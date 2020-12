Marvels of Florence, the Gateway to Tuscany

Day 4

Michelangelo's Masterpieces

Back in Florence, kick off your final day with Michelangelo. The Medici staircase at the Laurentian Library is one of his most important and surprising architectural compositions, yet tends to be overlooked by visitors given the extraordinary local competition. The gray stone staircase leads to the upstairs library, seen as a key moment in the transition from the Renaissance to the Mannerist style that followed. (Note: The Laurentian Library is only open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; ask your hotel to call and confirm you’ll be able to visit.)Near the library, the Trattoria Mario is a popular lunch option. Open only at midday, the typical menu includes pastas and soups, a selection of meat-centric main courses, and four or five contorni, or side dishes. Also nearby is the covered Mercato Centrale . While the lower level of the market is busy with locals shopping for produce as well as fish and meat to cook at home, the mezzanine level has a number of stalls selling pizza, gelato, mozzarella, and other treats to enjoy on the spot.You’ve saved Florence’s most famous work of art for last, Michelangelo’s marble statue of David, completed from 1501 to 1504. It long sat on the Piazza de Repubblica, and a replica is still there today. The original, however, was moved into the Galleria dell’Accademia in 1873 to protect it from damage from the elements. Don’t skip over the four Slaves that are located in the same gallery: These unfinished works give a glimpse at the sculptor’s technique, as he chipped away at the marble to create his powerful and beautiful sculptures.Another replica of the David awaits at hilltop Piazzale Michelangelo , overlooking the city. The sunset view is even more delicious if you walk up to San Miniato al Monte , a lovely church (built between 1018 and 1207) with a small shop featuring the monks’ homemade liqueurs, teas, and honeys.Wrap up with dinner at one of the city’s top restaurants. Marco Stabile is a young chef who has earned praise for his subtle reinterpretations of classic Florentine dishes at Michelin-starred Ora d’Aria , just behind the Uffizi.