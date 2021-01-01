Majestic Switzerland

Trip Highlight
Vitznau Artillery Fortress
Join a military expert at the Vitznau Artillery Fortress for insights into the history of the Swiss fortress complex, which had been kept secret for decades and was only recently opened to the public. Learn how this fortress was ingeniously camouflaged with battlements, bunkers, and entire hospitals hidden from view. Uncover the secrets of Vitznau as you explore the munitions halls, galleries, and armaments to gain a deeper understanding of Switzerland’s defenses and history during World War II.