Majestic Switzerland
A breathtaking journey like no other across the pristine landscapes and scenery of Switzerland. Experience the Alpine vistas, serene lakes, and innovative cuisine on this leisurely journey to cosmopolitan cities, quaint villages, and chic resort towns. Venture across German-, French-, and Italian-speaking regions with overnight stays in Zurich, St. Moritz, Zermatt, and Lucerne. Relax at sophisticated hotels by night after days of immersive experiences, indulgent culinary explorations, and phenomenal views. From your Welcome Dinner at the elegant Brasserie Lipp in Zurich to a grand finale in a panaromic restaurant at an Alp's summit, and every step along the way, embrace the authentic flavors, culture and hospitality of the Swiss.
Trip Highlight
Vitznau Artillery Fortress
Join a military expert at the Vitznau Artillery Fortress for insights into the history of the Swiss fortress complex, which had been kept secret for decades and was only recently opened to the public. Learn how this fortress was ingeniously camouflaged with battlements, bunkers, and entire hospitals hidden from view. Uncover the secrets of Vitznau as you explore the munitions halls, galleries, and armaments to gain a deeper understanding of Switzerland’s defenses and history during World War II.
Trip Designer
Luxury Gold
More than 100 years of global travel expertise puts Luxury Gold's travel collection of award-winning journeys in a class of their own. Guided by a Traveling Concierge, experience the ultimate in luxury travel with curated itineraries full of VIP experiences, and exceptional dining and hotels, in some of the world's most spectacular destinations.
  • Day 1
    Your Journey Begins
    A complimentary, private transfer takes you to your local departure airport where you'll board your overnight flight to Europe (not included).
    Day 2
    Welcome to Switzerland
    A transfer from Zürich Airport will bring you to your prestigious downtown hotel, located just steps from the tree-lined Bahnhofstrasse, one of Europe's most exclusive shopping streets. Later, join your Concierge for a welcome reception, drinks, and a pleasant evening of traditional Swiss cuisine at Brasserie Lipp.
    Welcome Reception and Dinner included.
    Hotel: Schweizerhof Zürich
    Day 3
    Vaduz and St. Moritz
    After a relaxed start to your day, journey to Vaduz, capital of the Principality of Liechtenstein—one of Europe's smallest countries. Then ascend the Julier Pass to arrive in the sparkling Engadine Valley and the chic “jet-set” resort of St. Moritz. Dine in style at a local restaurant in the evening.
    Meals included: Breakfast, Dinner with wine
    Hotel: Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski, St. Moritz
  • Day 4
    The Roof of Europe
    After a leisurely morning, join a nature guide for an included mountain hike (weather permitting), or maybe treat yourself to a spa treatment. The afternoon is free to shop in the elegant boutiques of this beautiful Alpine resort.
    Meals included: Breakfast
    Hotel: Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski, St. Moritz
    Day 5
    All Aboard The Glacier Express
    Board the world-famous Glacier Express for a spectacular first-class ride through the heart of the Swiss Alps. The modern panorama viewing car ensures you won’t miss any of the stunning scenery, from ice-capped mountains to picturesque villages. Arrive in Zermatt in the late afternoon and transfer to your hotel. As night time falls, Zermatt offers a wealth of dining possibilities. 
    Meals included: Breakfast, Lunch
    Hotel: Mont Cervin Palace, Zermatt
  • Day 6
    Zermatt and Gornergrat Experience
    After a morning at leisure, gather at the station to board the cogwheel train that winds slowly up the Gornergrat Mountain, the highest open-air railway in Europe. The train crosses impressive bridges, galleries, and tunnels, in the midst of aromatic forests and alpine meadows. From the summit, expect superb views of the Matterhorn and Monte Rosa, Switzerland's highest mountain. In the afternoon, you are free to relax (you could swim or get a spa treatment at your five-star hotel) or browse the shops of Zermatt.
    Meals included: Breakfast, Dinner with wine
    Hotel: Mont Cervin Palace, Zermatt
  • Day 7
    Chillon Castle and Lake Geneva's Left Bank
    A relaxed start to the day is followed by a journey along the Lower Rhone Valley to the shores of Lake Geneva where the associations with the early European ‘Romantic' movement are very strong. Visit beautiful Chillon Castle, former home to the Counts of Savoy, set on a rocky islet in the lake. You’ll follow in the footsteps of Lord Byron when you walk through the dungeons, an experience that inspired him to write the poem The Prisoner of Chillon. Look for his name, which he carved into a pillar. Dinner this evening is at the Michelin-starred La Ferme de l’Hospital, a former farmhouse where seasonal ingredients pair with a large selection of local wines.
    Meals included: Breakfast, Dinner with wine
    Hotel: Hotel d'Angelterre
  • Day 8
    Geneva Highlights
    A walking tour of Geneva led by a local expert shows you sights including the Floral Clock and Reformation Monument, followed by your choice of activities—perhaps high tea at your hotel or a walk to the lake to watch the sunset.
    Meals included: Breakfast
    Hotel: Hotel d'Angelterre
    Day 9
    Interlaken and a Cruise to Lucerne
    Beautiful Alpine landscapes await in the mecca of chocolate creation, the village of Broc, where you'll visit Maison Cailler. Continue to Gruyères to see cheese manufacturing at its finest and enjoy the regional treat in the form of fondue, paired with chilled white wine, before continuing on to Lucerne.
    Meals included:Breakfast, Lunch with wine
    Hotel: Hotel Wilden Mann, Lucerne
    Day 10
    Lovely Lucerne
    Go behind the scenes at the Vitznau Artillery Fortress. Carved into a mountain and kept secret for decades, a military expert reveals the munitions halls, galleries and armaments. Enjoy free time this afternoon to shop for Switzerland’s famous watches or delicious chocolates. This evening, kick back on a romantic Lake Lucerne cruise to Stans, where you'll take a cable car to the summit of Mount Stanserhorn and celebrate your trip with a fabulous dinner in a restaurant with panoramic Alp views.
    Meals included: Breakfast, Celebration Dinner with wine
    Hotel: Hotel Wilden Mann, Lucerne


  • Day 11
    On to Zurich Airport
    After breakfast, transfer to Zürich Airport and look forward to your private transfer when you arrive in your destination.
    Meals included: Breakfast
