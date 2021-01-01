Majestic Switzerland

Day 7

Chillon Castle and Lake Geneva's Left Bank

Meals included: Breakfast, Dinner with wine

Hotel: Hotel d'Angelterre

A relaxed start to the day is followed by a journey along theto the shores ofwhere the associations with the early European ‘Romantic' movement are very strong. Visit beautiful, former home to the Counts of Savoy, set on a rocky islet in the lake. You’ll follow in the footsteps ofwhen you walk through the dungeons, an experience that inspired him to write the poem The Prisoner of Chillon. Look for his name, which he carved into a pillar. Dinner this evening is at the Michelin-starred La Ferme de l’Hospital, a former farmhouse where seasonal ingredients pair with a large selection of local wines.