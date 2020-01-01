Island Explorations of Japan

Days 3 and 4

Osaka

Japan’s second largest city, Osaka, was long a rival to Tokyo and may have become the country’s capital if the Toyotomi dynasty had not come to an end. (The enormous reconstruction of their castle is one of Osaka’s most popular sights.) Osaka today fascinates visitors with its long history and sites that have attracted pilgrims and other worshippers for centuries, like the Sumiyoshi Taisha shrine and Shitennoji, one of Japan’s oldest temples.



The city is also, however, a vibrant, bustling metropolis where an explosion of new construction in recent years have made it a showcase of contemporary architecture. Among the new buildings of note are the History Museum, the National Art Museum, and the Science Museum. You can combine admiring the new buildings with some shopping at Grand Front Osaka, next to the Osaka train station. The complex of shops and restaurants has become one of the city’s main attractions. With an overnight in port, you’ll have plenty of time to try some of Osaka’s cuisine as well. Among the city’s signature dishes, sold by many street vendors, are takoyaki (fried octopus balls) and okonomiyaki (savory pancakes). Osaka also boasts an array of fine dining options.