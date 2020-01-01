Indonesian Immersive & the Great Barrier Reef

Day 14

Thursday Island and Cape York

Your first port of call in Australia will be on Thursday Island, one of the 100 or so islands in the Torres Strait off the tip of the Cape York Peninsula. The island is a quiet, low-key tropical paradise, home to only some 4,000 residents. There are some World War II defenses that visitors can explore, though you may simply want to slide into island time and spend a morning by the sea, exploring nearby coastal reefs, or enjoying an alfresco lunch in town.



In the afternoon, you’ll continue on to the northernmost point of the Australian mainland—the Cape York Peninsula in the state of Queensland. Framed by the Gulf of Carpentaria and the Coral Sea, the peninsula is a vast area of untamed wilderness with tropical rain forests, spectacular beaches, savannah woodlands, and eucalyptus forests. In this haven for wildlife enthusiasts, you might spot wallabies, kangaroos, crocodiles, and a number of rare bird species.