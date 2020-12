In Pursuit of 007

To mark the 50th anniversary of the film Goldfinger, Shelby Donley has created an itinerary for fans of the famous spy and anyone in pursuit of the mix of adventure and luxury that typifies James Bond. If you accept this mission, you'll begin in Zurich at the legendary Dolder Grand, continue to Andermatt where key scenes of Goldfinger were shot and then drive to Ticino and the Verzasca dam, famous from the opening scenes of GoldenEye. Everywhere you travel, Shelby will make sure you stay in the best hotels and that every martini you order will be shaken not stirred. Make sure to also check out our guide to some of Switzerland's appearances in Bond films.