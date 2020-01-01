Where are you going?
Original swiss bond cover zurich.jpg?1430755646?ixlib=rails 0.3
In Pursuit of 007
To mark the 50th anniversary of the film Goldfinger, Shelby Donley has created an itinerary for fans of the famous spy and anyone in pursuit of the mix of adventure and luxury that typifies James Bond. If you accept this mission, you'll begin in Zurich at the legendary Dolder Grand, continue to Andermatt where key scenes of Goldfinger were shot and then drive to Ticino and the Verzasca dam, famous from the opening scenes of GoldenEye. Everywhere you travel, Shelby will make sure you stay in the best hotels and that every martini you order will be shaken not stirred. Make sure to also check out our guide to some of Switzerland's appearances in Bond films.
Original swiss bond la claustra.jpg?1430692063?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Highlight
An Underground Gourmet Dinner
It may not be the lair of an evil mastermind, but there's still something undeniably cool about the white tablecloth dinner that Shelby will arrange for you deep inside Gotthard Mountain in a former army bunker.
Original donley headshot.jpg?1430880285?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Designer
Shelby Donley
After eight years in sales and marketing at the Southwest's largest news talk radio station, Shelby Donley went from being a client of Camelback Odyssey Travel to owning it. Located in Phoenix, AZ, Camelback Odyssey Travel has a team of over 30 travel advisors and independent contractors. The company specializes in custom travel experiences, executive level corporate retreats, and innovative travel ideas delivered with impeccable service. Camelback Odyssey Travel is a Virtuoso member.
  • Original swiss bond zurich at night.jpg?1430685492?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Photo By swiss-image.ch / Christof Sonderegger
    Day 1
    Scope Out Zurich
    Arrive in Zurich and transfer to the Dolder Grand. Enjoy an afternoon walking tour to learn your way around the Old Town, and then return to your hotel and enjoy the rest of the day at leisure—you may want to leave some time to visit the world-class Aqua Zone spa. We think Bond would approve of their unique snowparadise and Japanese-style heated sunaburo.
  • Original swiss bond furkapass.jpg?1430691107?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Photo By swiss-image.ch / Markus Buehler
    Day 2
    An Aston Martin Adventure
    Pick up your Aston Martin Vantage and drive to Andermatt over the Furka Pass on the roads famous from Goldfinger. The trip is under two hours and you'll pass alpine lakes and charming villages on your way to the Chedi Andermatt. After checking in, stroll through the town where 007's legacy remains after 50 years. This afternoon you'll meet your guide for a two-hour hike to a cheese farm, where you'll taste the local product with an apertif. For dinner, we can arrange a meal atop a mountain pass.
  • Original swiss bond verzasca.jpg?1430693922?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Photo By swiss-image.ch / Christof Sonderegger
    Day 3
    From Atop a Dam to Deep Underground
    Enjoy a guided morning hike taking in the magnificent alpine scenery. Return to the hotel for lunch. In the afternoon, your guide will take you to the Verzasca (Contra) dam where Bond bungee jumped in GoldenEye. You'll continue on to the Sasso San Gottardo, a museum located in tunnels excavated during the Cold War in Gotthard mountain. Following your tour, you'll enjoy a unique gourmet meal inside the tunnels.
  • Original swiss bond lucerne.jpg?1430695091?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 4
    A Lakeside Lunch and an Undercover Hotel
    Depart Andermatt for your return to Zurich. Stop at Lake Lucerne for lunch and a tour of the area or opt instead for a four-wheel drive adventure. Late in the afternoon, you'll return to Zurich and check into the Widder Hotel. This cool contemporary hotel has gone undercover, located within nine historic townhouses. In the morning, you'll be transferred to the airport for your return flight home.
