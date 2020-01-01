How to Enjoy Southern California’s Surfing…and Surf Culture

Head out this morning to Brooks Street Beach
, just a few blocks north of the Surf & Sand Resort. This is one of Laguna Beach’s best surfing spots, especially known for its left-breaking waves. Skilled surfers—with an emphasis on “skilled”—can ride it for nearly a quarter mile, at least on good days, before it crashes into the shore. Brooks Street is not for beginners; unless you’re at least somewhat experienced and comfortable on your board, you may want to sit on the shore and watch the pros.
For lunch, head to a nearby local favorite. La Sirena Grill
describes itself as a “Mexeco” eatery— the “Mex” part refers to their menu of tortas, tostadas, enchiladas, and other Mexican dishes. The “eco” half is a nod to the restaurant’s environmentally conscious goal of minimizing the carbon footprint of everything they do. Slice
uses the best ingredients available to create their celebrated pizzas, and there’s a rotating selection of artisanal beers from the owners’ favorite breweries. Slapfish
serves a variety of comfort-food seafood favorites—tacos, ceviche, clam chowder, shrimp rolls, and more—in a no-attitude, casual setting.
In the afternoon, check out some of the other surfing beaches in the area like Rockpile and Thalia. You’ll understand the name Rockpile
as soon as you arrive: boulders dot the beach here, forming a series of fascinating tide pools
. As with Brooks Street, the surfing here is limited to those who are experienced, and swimming is prohibited. Thalia Street Beach
, on the other hand, is the only beach in Laguna recommended for beginning surfers. Its gentle waves are ideal for novices, and it’s within walking distance of downtown.
Return to the Surf & Sand Resort by late afternoon to enjoy treatments at the intimate Aquaterra Spa
. After several days of surfing, you’ve earned some pampering. Enjoy the eucalyptus steam room before choosing from facials, massages, and body treatments (which typically include a wrap and a focused massage).
Relaxed and sporting a healthy glow, you’ll be ready to dine out at one of Orange County’s top restaurants. Selanne Steak Tavern
, owned by former NHL Hall of Famer Teemu Selanne, is located just across the street from your resort. You can order steak and favorite steakhouse sides in five different dining areas, like the cozy Wine Library or the outdoor Terrace. Harley
serves small-plate American dishes in a mid-century modern dining room. Finally, it’s hard to find fresher ingredients than those served at Harvest
restaurant—many are grown on the restaurant’s on-site gardens (others are sourced from local producers). The homegrown produce and herbs are then used to create masterful California cuisine-inspired dishes.
The list could go on: at Broadway
, inspired by New York theaters, the dishes (and cocktails!) are the leading stars; Oak Laguna Beach
serves rustic California dishes and handcrafted cocktails; and Ocean at Main
celebrates California’s culinary and wine traditions in a stately building that was formerly a bank. (If you’re beginning to regret that this is your last dinner in Laguna Beach, you can always extend your trip beyond this itinerary’s five days.)