Holiday Expedition to New Zealand & Australia

Day 6

Dusky and Doubtful Sounds

Today as you sail into Dusky Sound, you’ll be following in the path of Captain James Cook who spent several weeks exploring the sound on his second voyage to Australia. A number of islands sit in the sound, while waterfalls plunge from the cliffs alongside the sound into the water below. Dolphins, whales, seals, and many different seabirds can be spotted here.



Later in the day you’ll continue on to Doubtful Sound, the second longest (at roughly 24 miles) of the fjords in the area. It’s been called the “Sound of Silence” with its serene atmosphere of peaks soaring above the water. Don’t let yourself get so overwhelmed by the grandeur of Doubtful Sound that you forget to look for the bottlenose dolphins, fur seals, and Fiordland crested penguins that are common here.