Day 4

Take Flight

From jet skiing to jet packs, Bermuda has a long list of water sports that let you experience high speed thrills in the surf. If you haven’t heard of flyboarding yet, Coconut Rockets at the Dockyard will have you soaring above the sea with a water-propelled jet pack attached to your feet. You’ll return from Bermuda able to say you have flown like a superhero. Of course we can also arrange some more conventional water sport experiences—jet skiing, paddle board, and water After you return to dry ground, explore the Royal Naval Dockyard with its pubs, restaurants, and stores selling gifts such as rum cakes or glassworks: for any loved ones back home jealous that you took off to Bermuda without them.