Get Up Close to Glaciers in Patagonia

You’ll have a free day
today, which you could use to go on an optional tour of Laguna Nimez
or wander around the town of El Calafate.
The Laguna Nimez tour is a must for birders. Located on the shore of Lago Argentino, and just to the north of El Calafate, some 80 different species of birds can be spotted here. It’s famous for its flamingoes, but other species that you’ll be able to check off on your birding list include upland geese, silvery grebe, and red-gartered coots.
You can also use your free day to explore El Calafate. The town is modest in size, home to just over 6,000 people, and life is centered around one main commercial strip with a mix of restaurants, bars, and souvenir stores. The town is known for its chocolate shops, and whether you want a hot chocolate, chocolate candies, or an alfajor (a dulce de leche–filled cookie), you’ll find a few stores ready to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Just outside of town (and served by free shuttles), the Glacarium is a dramatic museum by architect Pablo Güiraldes that provides an introduction to the Perito Moreno glacier and others in Patagonia and around the world.