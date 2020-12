Get Up Close to Glaciers in Patagonia

Day 1

Arrive in Buenos Aires

You can arrive in Buenos Aires at any time on the first day of your G Adventures trip. You don’t need to meet up with the rest of your group and your CEO until the evening—so if you land earlier in the day, you’ll have time to explore the capital either on your own or with one of G Adventures’ optional excursions You might want to join a bike tour of Buenos Aires’s various neighborhoods. It’s an ideal way to experience a European atmosphere in a surprising location, at the southern end of South America. Stops include the Plaza de Mayo, where the Casa Rosada (the presidential palace) is located, and the lively San Telmo neighborhood. Another tour focuses on La Boca, a neighborhood known for its colorfully painted houses and as the home of the tango—the quintessentially Argentinian style of music and dance. A tour of the Teatro Colón will appeal to music lovers and students of architecture. The theater, completed in 1908, is famous for having some of the best acoustics in the world. In 2010, a thorough renovation and restoration of the building was completed as it entered its second century as one of Buenos Aires’s premier venues.After your day exploring, return to your hotel to meet your fellow travelers and your CEO, who will explain what you can expect during the trip ahead.