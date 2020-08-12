Get in touch with nature in the pristine Alaskan wilderness

Get up close and personal with untouched nature on TCS World Travel’s The Alaskan Wilderness by Private Air Charter
journey, which visits four of the most spectacular locations in The Last Frontier—all by private aircraft.
You’ll explore the region via your own chartered aircraft, a mode of travel that allows you to avoid large airports and layovers, choose your companions, and decide exactly what you want to do. For flexibility, convenience, and safety, there’s never been a more advantageous time to fly private.
This itinerary is designed for you to travel with the companions of your choosing (with a recommended group size of 4–12 people). The trip departs whenever works for your group (though the best months to travel are May to September). Along the way, you’ll explore Girdwood, Finger Lake, Kachemak Bay, and Anchorage, witnessing the awe-inspiring beauty of the Alaskan landscape.
Moving at a moderate pace, you’ll explore the best of each destination. A former gold-mining town, Girdwood offers stunning views and outdoor adventure, while the remote Finger Lake features the ideal mix of recreation and relaxation. Kachemak Bay boasts active volcanoes, pods of beluga whales, and old-growth forests to explore, and Anchorage brings rich culture and history. In each destination, you’ll have the chance to create a one-of-a-kind itinerary just for you.
However you decide to customize your trip, TCS will make sure you travel in style. Everything from sea plane, car, and helicopter rides to hotel stays, daily activities, and top-notch guides is included in your journey.