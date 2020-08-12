Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
Afar journeys logo
Original alaskahero sml.jpg?1597424084?ixlib=rails 0.3
Get More Information
Get in touch with nature in the pristine Alaskan wilderness
Get up close and personal with untouched nature on TCS World Travel’s The Alaskan Wilderness by Private Air Charter journey, which visits four of the most spectacular locations in The Last Frontier—all by private aircraft.  

You’ll explore the region via your own chartered aircraft, a mode of travel that allows you to avoid large airports and layovers, choose your companions, and decide exactly what you want to do. For flexibility, convenience, and safety, there’s never been a more advantageous time to fly private.  

This itinerary is designed for you to travel with the companions of your choosing (with a recommended group size of 4–12 people). The trip departs whenever works for your group (though the best months to travel are May to September). Along the way, you’ll explore Girdwood, Finger Lake, Kachemak Bay, and Anchorage, witnessing the awe-inspiring beauty of the Alaskan landscape.  

Moving at a moderate pace, you’ll explore the best of each destination. A former gold-mining town, Girdwood offers stunning views and outdoor adventure, while the remote Finger Lake features the ideal mix of recreation and relaxation. Kachemak Bay boasts active volcanoes, pods of beluga whales, and old-growth forests to explore, and Anchorage brings rich culture and history. In each destination, you’ll have the chance to create a one-of-a-kind itinerary just for you. 

However you decide to customize your trip, TCS will make sure you travel in style. Everything from sea plane, car, and helicopter rides to hotel stays, daily activities, and top-notch guides is included in your journey.
Original alaskagirdwood crop2.jpg?1597424084?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Highlight
A Glacier Tour by Private Yacht
In each destination, you’ll experience Alaska’s natural beauty from a unique perspective. In Girdwood, for example, you’ll board a private, custom-built Alaskan yacht to cruise the dazzling Prince William Sound, passing by everything from massive glaciers and hidden coves to sea lions, otters, and whales.
Original tcs stacked 75x75.jpg?1597424084?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Designer
TCS World Travel
TCS World Travel has hosted guests on adventures of a lifetime for more than 25 years. Their all-inclusive journeys deliver unparalleled and meaningful experiences combined with exceptional service, all in unique destinations around the globe. As pioneers in the private jet industry, TCS World Travel has developed and operated just shy of 300 luxury jet expeditions to more than 200 destinations. They’re not only the most experienced jet expedition company in the world, but their passionate experts in the office and field are the most knowledgeable, experienced team in private jet travel.
  • Original alaskagirdwood.jpg?1597251078?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 1–3
    Girdwood
    You’ll start your journey in the scenic town of Girdwood, nestled between jagged glaciers and towering mountains. Originally named Glacier City, Girdwood was founded as a gold-mining town at the turn of the century but is now a year-round favorite for outdoor exploits.  

    While here, you’ll get to learn about Girdwood’s fascinating history, plus explore its famed surroundings. On your first day, hop on a helicopter and journey into the magnificent Chugach Mountains, pausing to appreciate the breathtaking views. After landing at Comet Glacier, trek past snowfields and wildflower meadows on your way to Spencer Lake, where you can board a raft for a tranquil float among the icebergs. Cap off your experience with a gourmet salmon bake, served against a mountain backdrop. The next day, hit the glacier-filled waters of Prince William Sound on a private, custom-built Alaskan yacht. Keep your eyes peeled for Stellar sea lions, otters, and whales, then stop on a secluded beach for a guided walk and picnic lunch.  

    Your home base in Girdwood will be the elegant Hotel Alyeska, home to mountain vistas, a full spa, and a boutique filled with regional arts and crafts. In the surrounding woods, guests can take advantage of hiking and biking trails, or get a bird’s-eye view of the landscape on the Alyeska Aerial Tram.
  • Original alaskafingerlake.jpg?1597251078?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 4–6
    Finger Lake
    After a one-hour ride by private seaplane, you’ll land on the isolated Finger Lake, set on the edge of the Alaska Range. Your guides will greet you with a warm lunch, then take you out into the wilderness.  

    Your Finger Lake adventure will start with a custom helicopter tour over the impressive landscape. Ask your pilot to drop you at an out-of-the-way river for some fishing, or simply soar above the Alaska Range and Tordrillo Mountains and snap some amazing photos. The following day, learn about the local cuisine during a one-hour cooking class, during which you’ll use regional ingredients to craft a decadent meal.  

    You’ll base your stay here at the peaceful Winterlake Lodge, which sits on 15 acres along the Historic Iditarod Trail. Overlooking a sparkling lake, the property boasts individual guest cabins, hand-built from knotty pine and filled with cozy furniture. Guests can also look forward to a main lodge, gorgeous gardens, a hot tub, a sauna house, and a sled dog camp.
  • Original alaskakachemakbay.jpg?1597251078?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 7–8
    Kachemak Bay
    Another short seaplane ride will bring you to the dramatic Kachemak Bay. Be sure to sit by the window on the way there to catch a glimpse of the active volcanoes lining Cook Inlet and the pods of beluga whales swimming along the coast.   

    After touching down, you’ll settle into your private cabin at Tutka Bay Lodge, nestled in an old-growth Sitka spruce forest at the mouth of a fjord. Don’t let the remote location fool you, though—Tutka features a first-rate culinary program, complete with signature sea-to-table cuisine.  

    While the lodge itself offers endless outdoor activities, you’ll also want to venture farther afield for some serious adventure. Go on a guided sea kayaking tour of Tutka Bay and the Herring Islands to spot seabirds, otters, birds of prey, and even whales, or take a quick helicopter ride to Grewingk Glacier in Kachemak Bay State Park, where you can hike to a small lake and paddle among the ice floes. Come sunset, enjoy a Champagne cruise on Tutka Bay, admiring views of the Tutka Bay Falls and surrounding wildlife in the evening light. In between, savor delicious meals and wine tastings, relax with complimentary massages and yoga classes, or sweat it out in the sauna back at the lodge.
  • Original alaskaanchorage.jpg?1597251078?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 9–10
    Anchorage
    After a final seaplane ride, you’ll land in Anchorage, where you’ll end your Alaskan exploits in a thoroughly modern city. While Anchorage is surrounded by raw nature and a variety of wildlife, it’s also home to more artists and musicians than any other place in Alaska, plus loads of interesting history.  

    Head downtown and visit the Alaska Native Heritage Center, where you can dive deep into the history, language, and traditions of the local people. After studying up, you can witness a Native artisan at work, then sit down with an Elder for a private storytelling experience. If you’re not quite done with the outdoors, don’t fret—there’s still plenty of open-air opportunity in Anchorage. A guided day hike up Flattop Mountain offers countless scenic vistas, with some rocky, steep terrain toward the top.  

    Your trip will conclude at the Hotel Captain Cook, located just steps from Anchorage’s top cultural and natural attractions. From here, you can easily walk to the city’s most exciting restaurants, or simply kick back and enjoy sweeping views of the surrounding inlet and mountains.
Get More Information
Check Out these Other Itineraries