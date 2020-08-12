Get in touch with nature in the pristine Alaskan wilderness

Days 1–3

Girdwood

You’ll start your journey in the scenic town of Girdwood, nestled between jagged glaciers and towering mountains. Originally named Glacier City, Girdwood was founded as a gold-mining town at the turn of the century but is now a year-round favorite for outdoor exploits.



While here, you’ll get to learn about Girdwood’s fascinating history, plus explore its famed surroundings. On your first day, hop on a helicopter and journey into the magnificent Chugach Mountains, pausing to appreciate the breathtaking views. After landing at Comet Glacier, trek past snowfields and wildflower meadows on your way to Spencer Lake, where you can board a raft for a tranquil float among the icebergs. Cap off your experience with a gourmet salmon bake, served against a mountain backdrop. The next day, hit the glacier-filled waters of Prince William Sound on a private, custom-built Alaskan yacht. Keep your eyes peeled for Stellar sea lions, otters, and whales, then stop on a secluded beach for a guided walk and picnic lunch.



Your home base in Girdwood will be the elegant Hotel Alyeska, home to mountain vistas, a full spa, and a boutique filled with regional arts and crafts. In the surrounding woods, guests can take advantage of hiking and biking trails, or get a bird’s-eye view of the landscape on the Alyeska Aerial Tram.