Find Peace on Iceland at Its Most Relaxing Retreat

On day five
, you’ll make a big loop to the southwestern corner of the island. The first stop is the Sólheimajökull glacier
, which is roughly six miles long and a mile wide. Here you’ll put crampons on your feet, be handed an ice axe, and then head out on a hike that includes opportunities to admire the blue ice and astounding ice formations. No previous experience is required, and the G Adventures’ crew will explain everything you need to know to safely explore the glacier.
Afterwards, you’ll head to Reynisfjara Beach. Iceland is volcanic in origin, having been formed around 20 million years ago by a series of eruptions. It’s not surprising, then, that it has black-sand beaches; Reynisfjara is one of the most stunning, thanks in part to the sea stacks found just offshore. According to local legend, the stacks were formed when some trolls, attempting to drag ships to shore, were turned to stone at dawn one day. (They may also look familiar from their appearance in an episode of Game of Thrones.) You’ll enjoy a Vinyasa yoga session and a guided meditation session here.
In the afternoon, you’ll visit two of Iceland’s most famous waterfalls—Skogafoss and Seljalandsfoss—and enjoy another guided meditation. Though Skogafoss is one of 20 waterfalls along the Skoga River, it’s by far the most dramatic, dropping almost 200 feet in a single fall. Rainbows abound in the spray, and according to another local legend, a treasure of gold and gems can be found behind the waterfall. Seljalandsfoss, roughly the same height as Skogafoss, plunges from the cliff to the lower plain below. One of the highlights of this waterfall is being able to view it from behind, where a small cave is accessible to visitors.