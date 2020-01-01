Exploring the Indonesian Archipelago

Day 4

Kalabahi, Alor

You’ll arrive today to Kalabahi, the main town on the volcanic island of Alor, in the Alor Archipelago. Located on the only flat part of the rugged island, the town is built along a beautiful beach. You can spend the day there if you’d like, though what makes Alor most interesting is its unique culture. Most of the island’s residents are officially Protestant, but animistic practices continue here. The residents speak at least 15 different languages—some are endangered with fewer than 1,000 speakers and the mostly Papuan dialects may be extinct within a generation or two.



The island is also famous for its bronze moko drums. The exact origin of these drums is uncertain, though it is believed the earliest were imported from Vietnam with later ones coming from China. Long used as dowries and in other exchanges, the drums can be found throughout the island and many are on display in Kalabahi’s Museum of 1000 Moko, which also has displays of local textiles. You’ll visit the museum on an expedition with a local guide, which will also stop at a local village and the bustling main market in town.