Exploring the Great Outdoors of Charleston

Even in January, daytime highs in the 60s and 70s are common in balmy Charleston. For travelers coming from points farther north, the city offers a cure for the fever cabin of long winters. Whether you want to kayak through the swamps, wander through gardens that are in bloom year-round, or simply enjoy an alfresco lunch, you’ll discover that Charleston’s Southern warmth refers to more than the graciousness of locals. Betty Jo Currie of Currie & Co. has created an itinerary for any traveler who wants to get outside and stretch their legs when visiting this city by the sea.