Exploring Peru’s Ancient Wonders: Machu Picchu and Beyond

When you land this morning in Lima, you’ll be met by a car and driver and be taken to your hotel. You then have a day to explore Peru’s capital, either on your own or with one of the optional excursions
.
You may want to start at the city’s colonial heart, centered around the Plaza de las Armas. In the Museo Larco you can see some of the riches that drew the Spanish to Peru in the first place, and get a good chronological overview of the country’s various pre-Columbian cultures. If you’d rather explore a site associated with one of those civilizations, Pachacamac is a pre-Inca site from the 14th to 15th centuries that sits 25 miles to the southeast of Lima. Within the city, Huaca Pucllana is a ceremonial center that was used from around 200 to 700 C.E. It sits in the posh Miraflores neighborhood—you can wander among the ancient ruins and then get a lunch of ceviche paired with a pisco sour before exploring the area’s boutiques and galleries.
The trip also offers a cooking class that includes a visit to a market, where you’ll get a close look at the remarkably diverse ingredients—from fish caught in the Pacific to tropical fruits and nuts from the Amazon—that are incorporated into Peruvian dishes. During the cooking class itself, you’ll hear about the various cuisines that have shaped Peruvian cooking. While the Spanish techniques and indigenous ingredients may not be surprising, Peruvian cuisine has also absorbed influences from China, Japan, and Italy, thanks to various waves of immigrants. (If you’re interested in the cooking class, you will most likely want to arrive a day early, as it begins at 10 a.m.)
At the end of your day, return to your hotel to meet your fellow travelers and your CEO, or Chief Experience Officer, who will discuss the week ahead.