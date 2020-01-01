Exploring Natural Beauty Along the Southern California Coast

Trip Highlight

A Whale-Watching Excursion

As the Dolphin & Whale Watching Capital of the World—a title that is now official per the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office—Dana Point’s waters are home to the migration paths of gray, blue, minke, humpback, orca, and other whales. You’re almost guaranteed to spot one of these magnificent creatures, as well as a few dolphins (the area is home to 450,000 of them—the highest number per square mile anywhere on the planet) on a whale-watching cruise. With the area’s mild climate, excursions operate throughout the year. Whenever you visit, there’s an opportunity to see the city’s beloved marine wonders.