Exploring Munich’s Many Treasures

If you think of Germany as the land of Oktoberfest, Christmas markets, medieval churches, and Black Forest cake—and the Black Forest itself, for that matter—then Bavaria and its capital, Munich, should be at the top of your to-visit list. If, on the other hand, Germany evokes seamless efficiency, cities with beautifully maintained parks and reliable transit, and state-of-the-art automotive engineering, well, you should also prioritize Munich for your next trip.Though the population is 1.4 million, in its very walkable historic heart—much of it zoned for pedestrians—it feels surprisingly intimate. It is one of those rare cities that is large enough to feel cosmopolitan, but small enough that you’ll still be welcomed like a friend.Munich dates back to the 12th century, and history feels alive here, from the city hall to the majestic Frauenkirche whose towers dominate the skyline. Munich also caters to art lovers. The Wittelsbach family that ruled Bavaria for centuries amassed an extensive collection much of which is on display in their former palace, the Residenz Museum, and the Alte Pinakothek. And that’s just the beginning—the city counts more than 80 museums.Whether you travel to Munich for the old masters or for steins in centuries-old beer halls like the Hofbräuhaus, the best way to begin is on a flight with Lufthansa , the largest German airline, from one of their 19 U.S. gateways. As one of Lufthansa’s major hubs, there are direct flights from 10 U.S. airports. When you arrive to Munich’s airport, which was named Europe’s Best Airport by Skytrax this year, you will have already have had your first taste of the warm hospitality that you’ll learn to expect in the city.