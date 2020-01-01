Exploring Munich’s Many Treasures

The Pinakothek is one of the world’s great art museums—actually, it is three museums, all in the central Kunstareal neighborhood. The Alte Pinakothek
is one of the oldest art galleries in the world with a focus on old masters, from Spain and Italy to Northern European works. Its particular strengths are its collection of works by Rubens, as well as those by German artists—Cranach, Dürer, and Holbein among them. If you’re in search of Impressionists, you’ll find them at the The Neue Pinakothek
, along with Goya and Gainsborough, Sisley and Schiele. Finally, the Pinakothek der Moderne
brings the story up to the present day. This museum, opened in 2002, houses modern and contemporary works divided into four categories: art, architecture, design, and works on paper.
All three museums have cafés, but if you want to take a break and a stroll before you become overwhelmed, the Teresa Grill
is open from noon to 3 pm and its specialty is steaks and other grilled meats, though fish dishes and salads are also on the menu.
Tonight you’ll experience what Munich is perhaps best known for, its raucous beer halls. The Weisses Bräuhaus
, or Schneider Bräuhaus, is a classic tavern that specializes in wheat beers—cloudy, golden, and slightly citrusy. You can enjoy yours with pretzels, sausages, and crispy pork skins, and while apple strudel might seem like an odd pairing, you should save some room for theirs.