Exploring Munich’s Many Treasures

Ignacio Maza, executive vice president of the Signature Travel Network and a member of the AFAR Travel Advisory Council, recommends that travelers to Munich make time for a day trip to Augsburg, only a half hour away by train. One of Bavaria’s oldest cities, landmarks include the 230-foot tall Perlachturm Watchtower, built in the 10th century and offering views of Augsburg’s historic houses.