Explore the Islands of Indonesia

There are thousands of islands in the nation of Indonesia and with this 15-day Indonesia cruise from Yangon (or Rangoon) in Myanmar (Burma) to Bali, you’ll visit both some that are legendary and others that remain largely off-the-beaten-path, known only be the most intrepid of travelers—like you. You’ll stop at Java, the world’s most populous island, and Sumatra, the world’s fourth largest in area. On other days you’ll call at ports which feel like they have been untouched by time, like India’s South Cinque Island and tropical Nias Island. Your trip will begin in the fabled city of Rangoon and end in the celebrated island paradise of Bali.This 15-day journey will take you to atolls long inhabited by fierce headhunters and islands where magic is still an element of daily life. The cultural highlights of this trip are indelible and authentic, as you’ll be setting foot in places where tourism and contemporary civilization have barely made a mark. Natural beauty abounds too and you’ll get to snorkel in blue lagoons as well as springs known as blue holes.It’s appropriate that as you follow in the wake of Spanish explorers and the legendary Captain Cook, you’ll be doing so aboard Silver Discoverer . This 120-guest expedition ship will take you to untamed landscapes while offering all the comforts of civilization.