Explore the Indian Ocean’s Natural and Cultural Wonders

The Indian Ocean fits an intoxicating range of experiences and cultures into a relatively small geographic area. On this 7-day Durban to Maputo cruise, you’ll through the portion of the ocean along the east coast of southern Africa beginning in Durban, a lively that, South Africa’s third largest, that embodies the remarkable diversity of the nation. You’ll end in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, nicknamed the Pearl of the Indian Ocean. Along the way you’ll visit some of Africa’s more intriguing off-the-beaten-path ports like Richards Bay and the Bazaruto archipelago, with their pristine sand dunes.You’ll not only travel to little known and little visited islands and ports, but you’ll also do so in style—aboard the 120-passenger Silver Discoverer , one of the most elegant expedition ships. It features two restaurants, a lounge, a pool deck, ocean views from every spacious suite (some with private teak verandas), and a shallow draft that allows the ship to get close to shore.