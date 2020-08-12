Experience thrills and chill on four of Hawaii’s major islands

Imagine experiencing four of Hawaii’s most spectacular islands with exclusive access and travel by private plane. That’s exactly what you’ll do on TCS World Travel’s trip, Uncharted Hawaii by Private Jet
. Along the way, you’ll witness less-visited parts of Kauai, Maui, Lanai, and the Big Island of Hawaii, balancing adventure with relaxation for the ultimate vacation.
You’ll fly via chartered jet, a mode of travel that allows you to avoid large airports and layovers, choose your companions, and decide exactly what you want to do. For flexibility, convenience, and safety, there’s never been a more advantageous time to travel by private plane.
This itinerary is designed for you to travel with the companions of your choosing (with a recommended group size of 4–12 people). The trip can be customized to your interests, specifications, and group, and departs whenever works for you (though the best months to travel are October through May).
Moving at a moderate pace, you’ll explore the best of each island. Kauai offers the perfect mix of towering mountains and sunny beaches, while Maui features turquoise water, farm-to-table cuisine, and breathtaking sunsets. Lanai boasts secluded sands and tropical trails, and the Big Island of Hawaii brings varied landscapes, from fiery volcanoes to snow-capped peaks. In each destination, you’ll have the chance to create a one-of-a-kind itinerary just for you.
However you decide to customize your trip, TCS will make sure you travel in style. Everything from travel by private jet, car, and helicopter to hotel stays, daily activities, and top-notch guides is included in your journey.