Experience thrills and chill on four of Hawaii’s major islands

Days 1–3

Kauai

You’ll start your journey on beautiful Kauai, famous for its dazzling scenery and easygoing atmosphere. Dotted with lush valleys, jagged peaks, and plunging cliffs, the island is also home to tropical rainforests, rivers, and waterfalls, as well as plenty of tranquil beaches.



While here, you’ll have the chance to explore both the north and south shores, which feature dramatically different landscapes due to past volcanic eruptions and low-pressure weather systems in the North Pacific. The north is known for its dramatic cliffs, while the south is renowned for its picturesque beaches. Plan a day trip to Ni’ihau—known as “the forbidden island” because it only recently began allowing visitors—to snorkel, swim, and discover a traditional way of island life, or stay on Lanai for a day of surf lessons at Poipu Beach and local brews at a Kauai-style happy hour. You’ll also want to save time to experience the island’s incredible shopping and dining scenes.



Your home base on Kauai will be the sophisticated Lodge at KuKui’ula, which boasts stylish cottages and bungalows along with sweeping ocean views. As a guest, you’ll have access to luxurious amenities like a sprawling golf course, spa, and lagoon-style pools.