Experience the Unexpected Side of Palm Springs & the Desert

Day 1

Bloom in the Desert

From the moment you deplane in Palm Springs, you’ll see—and feel—why this destination has long attracted travelers looking to unwind and relax. Head to your accommodations at either the Lautner or La Quinta Resort & Club and start your trip with some pool time. La Quinta has 41 pools spread over the resort’s 45 acres (some are for families; others are for swimmers 21 and over). At the Lautner , a dip in the saline plunge pool will refresh you for your afternoon of exploration.Next head to the Moorten Botanical Garden and Cactarium , where more than 100 different species of cacti are on display, making it a great introduction for some of the flora you’ll see around Palm Springs during your stay.That night, enjoy dinner at Workshop Kitchen + Bar . The drinks are variations on such classic cocktails as Pisco Punch and a French 75, and the dishes change regularly based on what ingredients are in season. The real star of the show is the architecture—the restaurant won a James Beard Award in 2015 for restaurant design.