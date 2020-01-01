Experience the Unexpected Side of Palm Springs & the Desert

Sleep in this morning—after all, you’re here to take it easy. Start the day with huevos rancheros at King’s Highway, the hip restaurant in the Ace Hotel & Swim Club.
Your day of cultural immersion begins with a private tour of Sunnylands
, the former home of the late philanthropist and publisher Walter Annenberg. He and his wife Leonore welcomed political, business, educational, and entertainment leaders here for years. Guests on a private guided tour can wander the grounds, focus on the interior of the house, or enjoy a special birding-focused tour.
Continue your home design tour at the Albert Frey House II
, where the iconic architect built his home around a giant boulder and left the rock protruding into the living room. At the Kaufman Desert House, designed in 1946, your guide will regale you with stories about architect Richard Neutra and the home’s international style of architecture that ultimately inspired Frank Lloyd Wright to design Fallingwater.
That night, get dinner at Sandfish by Engin Onural
, a restaurant specializing in sushi and whiskey. Try the Foraged cocktail, made with white whiskey, juniper berries, grapefruit juice, Szechuan peppercorns, rose petals, and yuzu.