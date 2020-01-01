Experience Japan, Past and Present

Day 9

Depart

You’ve spent one day in a city that’s larger than London and New York combined. If that sounds insufficient to you, we agree. If you can manage to get just a little more time off, try to add an extra day or two to your itinerary and dive deeper into all that Tokyo offers—G Adventures can assist with hotel and other arrangements. If you must leave today, enjoy a final sushi breakfast and then make your way to the airport for your return flight across the Pacific.