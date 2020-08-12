Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
Afar journeys logo
Original nationalparks hero.jpg?1597249907?ixlib=rails 0.3
Get More Information
Experience 8 national parks in the most magnificent way possible
It’s always been difficult to decide which of America’s top national parks to visit, but travelers no longer need to choose. With TCS World Travel’s U.S. National Parks by Private Jet offering, you’ll get to visit eight of the country’s best parks—all in just 10 days.  

You’ll fly between destinations via chartered jet, a mode of travel that allows you to avoid large airports and layovers, choose your companions, and decide exactly what you want to do. For flexibility, convenience, and safety, there’s never been a more advantageous time to travel by private plane.  

This itinerary is designed for you to travel with the companions of your choosing (with a recommended group size of 4­–12 people). The trip can be customized to your interests, specifications, and group, and departs whenever works for you (though the best months to travel are mid-May through mid-September). Along the way, you’ll explore Grand Teton, Yellowstone, Moab, Arches, Canyonlands, Bryce Canyon, Zion, and Grand Canyon national parks, staying at some of the country’s finest resorts in between. 

With two to three days at each park, you’ll get to experience all the Wild West has to offer. Big Sky Country has the ideal mix of cowboy culture and outdoor adventure, while Utah features canyons, mesas, and colorful buttes carved by the Colorado River. At the Grand Canyon, you’ll get to witness the result of two billion years of geological history. In each destination, you’ll have the chance to create a one-of-a-kind itinerary just for you. 

However you decide to personalize your trip, TCS will make sure you travel in style. Everything from private jet flights and travel by car to hotels, daily activities, and top-notch guides is included in your journey.
Original amangiri highlight journeys.jpg?1597424121?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Highlight
Lodging as Grand as the Canyon
While visiting each park, you’ll stay nearby in some of the country’s top accommodations. After visiting the Grand Canyon, for example, you’ll head 40 minutes away by private flight to the stunning Amangiri, a peaceful retreat built into the surrounding canyons, mesas, mountains, and gorges.
Original tcs stacked 75x75.jpg?1597249907?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Designer
TCS World Travel
TCS World Travel has hosted guests on adventures of a lifetime for more than 25 years. Their all-inclusive journeys deliver unparalleled and meaningful experiences combined with exceptional service, all in unique destinations around the globe. As pioneers in the private jet industry, TCS World Travel has developed and operated just shy of 300 luxury jet expeditions to more than 200 destinations. They’re not only the most experienced jet expedition company in the world, but their passionate experts in the office and field are the most knowledgeable, experienced team in private jet travel.
  • Original nationalparks gradteton.jpg?1597249907?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 1–3
    Jackson Hole, Grand Teton National Park, and Yellowstone National Park
    You’ll start your journey at Grand Teton National Park, home to an extraordinary landscape of jagged peaks, pine forests, lush valleys, rushing rivers, and alpine lakes. Prepare for thrilling outdoor adventures in the heart of Big Sky Country.  

    Begin by getting acquainted with Jackson Hole’s cowboy culture and visiting a local ranch for some horseback riding. Watch the resident stock dogs spring to action while your cowboy guides teach you proper cattle handling methods, then try your hand at roping while enjoying sweeping views of the Teton Mountains. Afterward, take your reserved seats at the Jackson Hole Rodeo, where you’ll get to see the pros compete in events like bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, and roping. And go behind the chutes to check out where the cowboys and cowgirls prepare for battle.  

    The next day, you’ll rise early to explore Grand Teton, visiting sites like the National Elk Refuge, Antelope Flats, and Mormon Row for a glimpse at herds of bison and deer-like pronghorn. After lunch at a local ranch, where you’ll meet a cowboy who will demonstrate his horse-whispering skills, you’ll drive to the top of Signal Mountain for breathtaking views and moose, grizzly, beaver, and heron sightings.  

    On your final day in the area, you’ll take an aerial tour by private helicopter of Yellowstone, America’s first national park. When you touch down, you’ll get to explore the park’s geological features more closely, taking advantage of your safari vehicle’s open hatches to spot everything from bison and bears to elk and moose.  

    Your home base in Big Sky Country will be the impressive Amangani, perched on a butte near Jackson Hole and Yellowstone. Here, you’ll find rustic décor like cowhide chairs and pine-stump tables as well as morning yoga sessions, farm-to-table fare, and a heated pool set into the surrounding landscape.
  • Original nationalparks canyonlands.jpg?1597249907?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 4–5
    Moab, Arches National Park, and Canyonlands National Park
    After a 90-minute flight by private aircraft, you’ll land in Utah, site of vast deserts, mighty rivers, towering rock pinnacles, and sandstone arches. Home to some of the most remote areas in the United States, the state even boasts prehistoric pictographs that date back 10,000 years.  

    You’ll base your stay here at the picturesque Sorrel River Ranch Resort, surrounded by green pastures and the spectacular red rock cliffs of Moab. Your cozy ranch house accommodations will feature country-chic furnishings and a kitchenette, plus a private deck where you can listen to the river flowing by or admire the surrounding mesas and buttes.  

    On your first day, your guide will take you to the red-rock wonderland of Arches National Park, home to more than 2,000 natural stone arches, the result of an underground salt bed that formed some 300 million years ago when a sea flowed in the region. Hike past soaring pinnacles, massive fins, and giant balanced rocks, then stand under the famed Delicate Arch or wander through Devil’s Garden to admire all the sandstone formations. Later that night, you’ll head to a private working cattle ranch and saddle up for a sunset horseback ride to a beautiful canyon lookout point, which will serve as the backdrop to an al fresco dinner. Feast on gourmet cookout fare while enjoying live country music and the endless vistas of the American Southwest.  

    The following day, you’ll board an inflatable whitewater motorboat to travel the mighty Colorado River. Take in incredible views as you drift along the upper river and your guide points out the unique onshore flora and fauna, then break for a picnic lunch on the riverbanks. Afterward, cut down Cataract Canyon (a section of whitewater rapids through the center of Canyonlands National Park) or opt for a calm-water cruise instead.
  • Original nationalparks brycecanyon.jpg?1597249907?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 6–7
    Bryce Canyon National Park and Zion National Park
    Another 45-minute flight by private jet will bring you to the spectacular Bryce Canyon and Zion national parks. One of the smaller national parks, Bryce boasts limestone hoodoos (tall, thin rock spires), natural amphitheaters, and narrow slot canyons carved by millions of years of rain and frost, while Zion has towering mountains, rushing river canyons, brightly colored mesas, and the second longest natural arch in the world.  

    Start your visit with a hike past the intricate rock formations of Bryce Canyon. After stopping for a picnic lunch among a grove of 2,000-year-old bristlecone pine trees, continue on to the best viewpoints in the park. That evening, you’ll once again head into the wilderness, where you’ll gather around a roaring campfire to sing, roast s’mores, and admire the starry night sky. A local astronomer will be on hand with a telescope to teach you about the constellations, planets, nebulas, galaxies, and other celestial wonders.  

    The next day, you can opt to explore Zion a number of ways. Hike the Canaan Mountain Trail, which climbs past freshwater springs, waterfalls, ponderosa-dotted dunes, sagebrush valleys, unusual rock formations, and white domes, or try your hand at canyoneering, which involves hiking, climbing, and rappelling down narrow slot canyons. For something less strenuous, opt for an off-road tour in a Utility Terrain Vehicle of Vermillion Cliffs, located in the heart of the Colorado Plateau and bordered by sandstone cliffs, red spires, and sparkling Lake Powell.  

    While in southern Utah, you’ll stay at a private ranch home, perched on the crest of a canyon rim. On property you’ll find an oversized deck, a private spa and sauna, and panoramic views of the surrounding desert expanse.
  • Original nationalparks grandcanyon.jpg?1597249907?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Days 8–10
    Grand Canyon National Park and Amangiri
    Your journey will conclude at one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World: the Grand Canyon. A quick 45-minute flight by private jet will take you to the iconic national park, where you can witness firsthand how the Colorado River and its tributaries have carved through layers of rock over the past two billion years, creating one of the most majestic sites on earth. 

    While in the Grand Canyon, you’ll have the chance to experience the park from a variety of perspectives. Begin on the ground with a hike led by an expert naturalist guide, who will provide access to less-visited views and trails. After lunch at the historic Hotel Tovar, you’ll take to the skies for a private helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon, complete with panoramic vistas. When the sun begins to set over the desert floor, you’ll be privately escorted to a remote canyon location for a white-tablecloth dinner outdoors, accompanied by live traditional music and dance performances by local Navajo entertainers. 

    On your penultimate day, a Navajo guide will lead you on a non-strenuous hike to three different slot canyons in Navajo Territory—two of which are totally off-limits to other travelers and guides—where you’ll learn about the history of the region while admiring the sunbeams poking through the canyon’s cracks and crevices. The next day, you’ll enjoy a private cruise on the pristine waters of Lake Powell. Following a picnic lunch on the beach, you can spend the rest of the day either exploring the lake’s steep-walled side canyons; partaking in water sports like tubing, water skiing and wakeboarding; or boating to Rainbow Bridge to see Navajo petroglyphs and fossilized dinosaur footprints. 

    You’ll end your Western getaway in utter comfort at the remote Amangiri, a tranquil hideaway tucked into a protected valley in Canyon Point. Admire the setting through floor-to-ceiling windows in your plush mesa residence, or while dining on seasonal produce in the on-site restaurant.
Get More Information
Check Out these Other Itineraries