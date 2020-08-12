Experience 8 national parks in the most magnificent way possible

Days 8–10

Grand Canyon National Park and Amangiri

Your journey will conclude at one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World: the Grand Canyon. A quick 45-minute flight by private jet will take you to the iconic national park, where you can witness firsthand how the Colorado River and its tributaries have carved through layers of rock over the past two billion years, creating one of the most majestic sites on earth.



While in the Grand Canyon, you’ll have the chance to experience the park from a variety of perspectives. Begin on the ground with a hike led by an expert naturalist guide, who will provide access to less-visited views and trails. After lunch at the historic Hotel Tovar, you’ll take to the skies for a private helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon, complete with panoramic vistas. When the sun begins to set over the desert floor, you’ll be privately escorted to a remote canyon location for a white-tablecloth dinner outdoors, accompanied by live traditional music and dance performances by local Navajo entertainers.



On your penultimate day, a Navajo guide will lead you on a non-strenuous hike to three different slot canyons in Navajo Territory—two of which are totally off-limits to other travelers and guides—where you’ll learn about the history of the region while admiring the sunbeams poking through the canyon’s cracks and crevices. The next day, you’ll enjoy a private cruise on the pristine waters of Lake Powell. Following a picnic lunch on the beach, you can spend the rest of the day either exploring the lake’s steep-walled side canyons; partaking in water sports like tubing, water skiing and wakeboarding; or boating to Rainbow Bridge to see Navajo petroglyphs and fossilized dinosaur footprints.



You’ll end your Western getaway in utter comfort at the remote Amangiri, a tranquil hideaway tucked into a protected valley in Canyon Point. Admire the setting through floor-to-ceiling windows in your plush mesa residence, or while dining on seasonal produce in the on-site restaurant.