Emblematic Antarctica

Day 4

Neko Harbor and Paradise Bay

Your first stop on Antarctica is Neko Harbor. Sitting beneath a towering glacier, this landing spot is frequently described as one of the most beautiful places on the continent. Although it was first discovered by a Belgian expedition led by Adrien de Gerlache, it takes its name from the Neko, a Norwegian ship that visited here at the beginning of the 20th century. You’ll head out on a Zodiac excursion with opportunities to see some of the remarkably diverse animals that are drawn to Neko Harbor. Seabirds common here include gulls, cape petrels, and cormorants while marine mammals include seals and orcas and other species of whales. Exploring the harbor by Zodiac also allows passengers to get close to the icebergs and visit a nearby penguin colony.



Later in the day, you’ll continue on to Paradise Bay. It is hard to imagine a natural harbor much more spectacular than this one, surrounded by glacial peaks that rise dramatically from the sea. While the bay was first discovered and named by whalers, visitors today come only to admire and not hunt the humpbacks that congregate here, along with gentoo penguins, Antarctic cormorants, leopard seals, and sheathbills. During your Zodiac excursion, you’ll also have a chance to explore the Almirante Brown station, built and maintained by Argentina and used by research scientists during the summer.