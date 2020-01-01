A trip to Antarctica is a bucket-list adventure for many, and with Ponant
’s years of experience as the leader in polar expeditions, the company is an obvious choice when it comes time to book your cruise to the frozen white continent. Their 11-day Emblematic Antarctica
itinerary hits the highlights—a crossing of the famous, or infamous, Drake Passage; two of the Antarctica Peninsula’s most stunning ports of call, Neko Harbor and Paradise Bay; the flooded caldera of Deception Island; and the maze of icebergs in the Weddell Sea. The ship’s captain and crew are also experts at making sure that you see the wildlife that is one of the prime reasons to visit Antarctica: its seals, whales, and, perhaps the popular favorite, the iconic penguins.
The journey is aboard the intimate 122-room Le Lyrial
, which, like all of Ponant’s ships, combines the feel of a private yacht with the amenities of a larger ship—with two restaurants, an open-air bar, a panoramic lounge, and a spa complete with a hammam. You may be following in the footsteps of some of history’s most fearless explorers as you sail to Antarctica, but it will be in a luxury they could only dream of. Note: This itinerary is subject to ice and weather conditions. The expedition highlights and itinerary described here illustrate possible experiences only and cannot be guaranteed.