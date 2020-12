Day 6

Medellín

You’ll start your day exploring Medellín with a walking tour of some of the city’s neighborhoods and learn about how Colombia’s second-largest city has reinvented itself. An infamous center of the country’s drug trade in the 1980s and 90s, it’s now a destination with a vibrant cultural life, dining scene, and bright future. The initial spark for this transformation began with the opening of a subway (the only one in Colombia) and a cable car (which connected once-isolated neighborhoods to the rest of the city). Those efforts were accompanied by dozens of smaller initiatives, from cleaning up neighborhoods to opening new cultural institutions. The transformation isn’t only of interest to travelers. Residents will often express astonishment at what they have achieved.You’ll have the afternoon free to explore on your own. You might want to ride the MetroCable car or hop on a sightseeing bus. G Adventures also offers a number of optional excursions. You can go paragliding over the city, visit Explora Park (an architectural wonder that has been a key part of the city’s transformation), or dive into the local art scene at the Modern Art Museum. You can also ascend Nutibara Hill. From its summit at 263 feet above the city below, you can take in the views of Medellín and visit Pueblito Paisa, a replica of one of the region’s traditional towns.