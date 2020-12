Day 5

Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala

Located on Guatemala’s Pacific Coast, Puerto Quetzal is the country’s largest port and sits 60 miles sout of the country’s capital, Guatemala City. Most travelers, however, choose to head instead to Antigua , a former capital where many of its lovely colonial houses, convents, and monasteries have been lovingly restored. With its historic riches, it’s not surprising that the town has been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Antigua’s shady plaza is lively at all hours of the day, and ringed with cafés that are popular with both locals and travelers.Lake Atitlán is another popular day trip from Puerto Quetzal, with its three volcanoes rising along its southern shore. The German naturalist Alexander van Humboldt called it the “most beautiful lake in the world.” In addition to the stunning setting, Atitlán is home to a number of Mayan villages where age-old traditions are maintained and festivals are celebrated. It’s also a good place to shop for unique textiles and other crafts.Finally, Iximche is a small Mayan site, but a fascinating one, located just outside of Antigua. It’s noteworthy in part because it was thriving up to the time when Spaniards first arrived in Guatemala. At first smallpox decimated much of the population before the city was abandoned completely in 1524, leaving a number of temples and palaces behind.