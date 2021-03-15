Discover Quiet Beaches, Fascinating Historic Sites, and Vibrant Barrier Island Communities on This South Carolina Coastal Expedition

Days 1-2

Highlights of the Lowcountry

Synonymous with sprawling resorts and a buzzy dining scene, Myrtle Beach is very much the pulsating heart of South Carolina’s 60-mile-plus stretch of sand—known as the Grand Strand for good reason. More than 70 golf courses dot the area, while neighboring North Myrtle Beach has family-friendly hotels for soaking up nature and off-the-beaten-path finds nearby in Myrtle Beach State Park.

In this small beach city, get your bearings with a stroll along walking paths and elevated boardwalks of the untamed Heritage Shores Nature Preserve, featuring native plants and wildlife. This protected park extends out from the Cherry Grove marsh, where you’ll also find a fishing pier and boat ramp for ocean and inlet access. Golf fans will want to get the true Arnold Palmer experience at one of three courses here designed by the master, King’s North, a pine tree-lined, 72-par experience with generous fairways and dramatic challenges including 15 holes with water. Or test your skill with one of the most challenging finish holes in the area at the 260-acre Glen Dornoch Waterway Golf Links, designed by Clyde Johnston and consistently rated among Myrtle Beach’s best.

Satisfy a craving for fresh seafood at the stylish SeaBlue Restaurant & Wine Bar, or make a stop at character-filled Rockefeller’s Raw Bar off Coastal Highway U.S. 17.

Heading toward Pawleys Island along the gorgeously scenic expanse between Myrtle Beach and Charleston dubbed Hammock Coast, spend a few hours in Murrells Inlet, known as the Seafood Capital of South Carolina, for its fishing village vibe and arty finds. Visit Huntington Beach State Park, a hotspot for surf fishing with three miles of beach, and see Atalaya Castle, a National Historic Landmark and the onetime winter home of Archer and Anna Hyatt Huntington. From there, wander through sculptures at Brookgreen Gardens about five minutes away. (Insider tip: plan your trip for spring to catch the thousands of bright azalea blooms.)

Get your first taste of Lowcountry scenery on the stretch of road leading to Pawleys Island in the northernmost part of the region.

In town, sample traditionally inspired fare and modern microbrews at Quigley’s Pint and Plate and shop for hammocks, which have been a local trade for more than a century. This beach town is one of the oldest resort areas in South Carolina and charming inns, such as the beachfront, eight-room Pelican Inn, which is housed in a landmarked 1840s building. The Oceanfront Litchfield Inn and Seaview Inn continue the island’s legacy as a laid-back vacation destination too.