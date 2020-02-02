Discover All Corners of South America on an Epic Custom Private Jet Journey

A 90-minute flight will bring you to the final stop of your South American adventure if you follow this exact itinerary—Argentina’s captivating and intoxicating capital, Buenos Aires
. Generations of Italian, Spanish, and other immigrants have given the city a famously European feel. It’s a city of grand boulevards and neighborhoods that look like they could have been lifted directly from Madrid.
You’ll stay in the Park Hyatt Buenos Aires, housed in a beautiful 1930s neo-classical mansion (some rooms are in an attached contemporary tower). It’s located in one of Buenos Aires’s most elegant neighborhoods, Recoleta, and features an art gallery, spa, and lap pool—perfect for winding down after your days exploring the city.
A city tour will give you a helpful overview of Buenos Aires, its neighborhoods, and its landmarks. The Plaza de Mayo is the main square and where you’ll find the cathedral and the Casa Rosada—the presidential palace where Juan and Evita Perón would wave to their supporters from its balcony. San Telmo is the city’s oldest barrio, or neighborhood; its streets are lined with historic buildings and new trendy restaurants and boutiques sitting next to decades-old bars and grocers. In La Boca, the birthplace of tango, buildings in bright candy colors create a picturesque scene. And when you visit sprawling Palermo, your guide can point out the streets with lively cafes, restaurants, and bars.
Other excursions that TCS World Travel will arrange include the El Zanjón de Granados, a tenement that has been turned into a museum that provides a fascinating perspective on the history of the city and, of course, a tango gala. You’ll visit the city’s most glamorous venue for dinner and a performance of one of Argentina’s most famous cultural exports.
It makes for the perfect ending to an unforgettable vacation around the continent—just one of the many unique travel opportunities you’ll find with TCS World Travel
.