Cruise Tahiti on This Romantic Ship

All aboard Windstar’s sleek, four-masted Wind Spirit for a week-long sailing adventure through isles, lagoons, and coral reefs on the Dreams of Tahiti itinerary.Wind Spirit accommodates only 148 guests and is an idyllic way to experience the wonders that abound in the South Pacific. Warm trade winds fill your sails and transport you to one island after another, including lesser-visited locales such as Raiatea and Huahine. Drift snorkel above the coral in crystal-clear lagoons, hike through rainforests, jump off the ship’s Watersports Platform, and dive for black pearls along the way. Add in Windstar’s locally sourced culinary experiences, award-winning service, and guided trip excursions, and you have a Tahitian adventure that’s truly 180 degrees from ordinary.