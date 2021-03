Connect to Something (Literally) Bigger Than Yourself: An Awe-Inspiring Journey to Arizona’s National Parks and Monuments

Days 9-10

A Grand Record of Geological Time

Rise early to drive a little more than two-and-a-half hours to the South Rim. When there, use the free shuttles operated by the National Park Service to get around the South Rim of the Canyon. At 277 miles long, it’s the biggest canyon in the U.S., and one of the largest in the world, providing a stunning record of time. Over millions of years, the Colorado River sliced the landscape into sheer rock walls, revealing many layered colors, each marking a different geologic era.Hike a historic trail like Bright Angel Hermit , or Kaibab , and be sure to enjoy a sunset or sunrise from the rim. On your travels throughout the canyon, see how much wildlife you can spot, keeping your eyes peeled for bighorn sheep, and California condors (look for them flying high overhead at Yavapai and Yaki points and Lookout Studio on the South Rim). The canyon is home to thousands of species, many of which are endemic or very rare—such as the California condors, which are making a comeback after near-extinction, due to careful wildlife management. Ride bikes on Hermits Trail, take a Jeep or Hummer tour, and plan ahead to arrange a ride on a mule to the bottom or along the rim on horseback.You’ll want to stay at El Tovar Hotel at the South Rim, considered the crown jewel of the National Park Lodges. Eat on premises at El Tovar Dining Room for fine dining at dinnertime (order the roasted duck entree with chipotle cherry demi-glace), and creative Southwestern breakfast foods, such as polenta corn cakes with prickly pear pistachio butter. The El Tovar Lounge has stunning views of the Grand Canyon to enjoy over Navajo nachos and duck confit sliders. Fly or drive out of Flagstaff on your last day, with eyes and heart opened wide after the awe-inspiring journey.