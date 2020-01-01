Chiapas, Mexico’s Mayan Heart

Day 6

Yaxchilán and Bonampak

Today you’ll depart your hotel in the morning with a guide to visit two other Mayan sites, Yaxchilán and Bonampak, both to the southeast of Palenque. Though much smaller than Palenque, Yaxchilán was a significant power in the Mayan classical period and the quality of the carvings found here is noteworthy. Among the smaller cities that were subject to Yaxchilán at its height was nearby Bonampak. Instead of soaring temples, the principal draw of Bonampak is its excellent murals that remain vivid even some 1,500 years after they were painted. For many archaeologists these murals, with their depictions of Mayan warriors in battle, led to a shifting away from an earlier conception of the Maya as peaceful farmers led by mystic priests. Your guide will explain the plants used in the creation of Mayan pigments and after your tour you’ll meet with a local artisan who continues to paint works inspired by traditional Mayan techniques.



At the end of a long day, you’ll return to Palenque and have the evening free.