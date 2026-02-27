A Wilder Way to Spend 9 Days in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is famous for its wild beauty—rainforests alive with birdsong, rivers threaded through wetlands, and volcanoes rising from fertile valleys. This 9-day itinerary from Exodus Adventure Travels reveals the country’s untouched reserves, while also introducing you to the people who live side-by-side with nature and whose culture is inspired by the earth surrounding them.
Signature Costa Rica | Where the Wild Answers is part of the new Exodus Signature Collection and features premium, immersive activities that pair expert guidance with rare access to communities, conservation projects, and ecosystems beyond the familiar highlights. Led by a handpicked Signature Guide, the route moves through wildlife-rich reserves and remote areas far off the beaten path, from cloud forests and working farms to the wetlands of Caño Negro.
Along the way, Signature Experiences bring Costa Rica’s story into focus: tracing sustainable coffee from bean to cup, sharing meals with local families, and gliding aboard a private boat through waterways alive with birds and caimans. Woven throughout are Signature Legacy moments—firsthand conservation and community initiatives that ensure this journey leaves a positive, lasting impact, deepening your understanding of Costa Rica’s enduring bond between people and nature.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Days 1 and 2: Welcome to Costa Rica and Artisanal Coffee Tasting
Early arrivals can stroll along shaded trails, cool off beside a hidden waterfall, or unwind at an open-air spa. As sunset approaches, meet for a private farm-to-table welcome dinner beneath the canopy, accompanied by birdsong.
On the following day, drive deeper into the highlands toward Bajos del Toro, a lesser-known cloud forest rich with waterfalls and misty peaks. Along the way, a stop for your first Signature Experience at Café Sombra Verde in Sarchí, during which you’ll take an intimate look at sustainability-minded coffee production paired with a tasting that traces Costa Rica’s coffee heritage. Arrive at El Silencio Lodge & Spa, a secluded mountain retreat set in a 500-acre nature reserve, before heading to dinner at a local restaurant.
Day 3:Learn About Costa Rican Folk Art and Visit a Traditional Sugar Mill
A Signature Experience follows at Doña Olga’s family farm, where you’ll immerse yourself in rural life as you hand-feed dairy cows, see a working sugar mill, and sit down to a home-cooked lunch made from local ingredients. In the evening, try more Costa Rican specialties at a nearby restaurant.
Day 4:Try Indigenous Costa Rican Cuisine and Meet Jaguar Conservationists
A celebratory four-course lunch introduces the flavors of Caño Negro, drawing on the ancestral traditions of the Indigenous Maleku people. Then, join an expert-led discussion on jaguar conservation and a hands-on tree-planting ceremony supporting the property’s vital biological corridor.
As night falls, a guided forest walk reveals the subtle rhythms of nocturnal wildlife. Return to Tocu Tent Camp for a five-course tasting dinner inspired by local Costa Rican cuisine.
Day 5:Explore Caño Negro
Step ashore to meet the people who call Caño Negro home as you share lunch with Doña Rosi, visit Doña Carmen’s butterfly house, and learn to bake traditional corn biscuits over clay ovens. Back at camp, cook dinner alongside local chefs.
Day 6:Soak in Natural Geothermal Springs
In the afternoon, take a guided nature walk to the Carbonatadas spring, long valued by locals for its mineral-rich waters. Take time for yourself to soak in the natural geothermal pools. As dusk settles, a dinner on the property is rooted in regional ingredients and traditional flavors, completing this restorative pause in the landscape.
Day 7: Choose from Zip Lining, Bird Watching, and More Adventures
More relaxed options, such as river tubing or bird watching, are also available. Join your fellow travelers in Río Perdido’s open-air restaurant for dinner to reminisce about your day.
Days 8 and 9:Journey Through the Central Valley and Arrive in San José
In the capital, settle into the elegant Grano de Oro Hotel and gather for a festive farewell dinner celebrating Costa Rican cuisine and shared memories. The next morning, take your complimentary departure transfer to the airport.