A Wilder Way to Spend 9 Days in Costa Rica

Costa Rica is famous for its wild beauty—rainforests alive with birdsong, rivers threaded through wetlands, and volcanoes rising from fertile valleys. This 9-day itinerary from Exodus Adventure Travels reveals the country’s untouched reserves, while also introducing you to the people who live side-by-side with nature and whose culture is inspired by the earth surrounding them.

Signature Costa Rica | Where the Wild Answers is part of the new Exodus Signature Collection and features premium, immersive activities that pair expert guidance with rare access to communities, conservation projects, and ecosystems beyond the familiar highlights. Led by a handpicked Signature Guide, the route moves through wildlife-rich reserves and remote areas far off the beaten path, from cloud forests and working farms to the wetlands of Caño Negro.

Along the way, Signature Experiences bring Costa Rica’s story into focus: tracing sustainable coffee from bean to cup, sharing meals with local families, and gliding aboard a private boat through waterways alive with birds and caimans. Woven throughout are Signature Legacy moments—firsthand conservation and community initiatives that ensure this journey leaves a positive, lasting impact, deepening your understanding of Costa Rica’s enduring bond between people and nature.