9 Days in Jordan With Petra, Stargazing, and Bedouin Life

Jordan is a place where history feels close enough to touch—etched into rose-red stone, carried on desert winds, and shared across kitchen tables. This nine-day journey from Exodus Adventure Travels, Signature Jordan | Stars and Desert Sands, invites travelers to experience the country not just through its landmarks, but through its people, traditions, and living landscapes. Part of the newly launched Signature Collection, the itinerary moves from Amman’s ancient avenues to Petra’s carved façades and the vast silence of Wadi Rum, pairing iconic sites with intimate encounters that bring the destination into focus.

Along the way, you’ll spend nights in extraordinary places, from glass-domed rooms beneath star-filled skies to the solar-powered seclusion of Feynan Ecolodge, a Signature Stay packed with regional character. Signature Experiences—like mosaic-making in Madaba or a private astronomy lesson—offer hands-on connection, while Signature Days allow space to explore at your own rhythm.

Signature Legacy moments weave throughout the trip, including meals shared with Jordanian families, ensuring the journey leaves a positive, lasting impact. Together, these elements create a deeply immersive way to discover Jordan: personal, purposeful, and shaped by stories that linger long after the journey ends.