JOURNEYS

9 Days in Jordan With Petra, Stargazing, and Bedouin Life

Go beyond the highlights with archaeologist-led tours and time with Bedouin families.
Four wheelers in the Jordanian desert.

The Jordanian Desert

Courtesy of Exodus Adventure Travels

Jordan is a place where history feels close enough to touch—etched into rose-red stone, carried on desert winds, and shared across kitchen tables. This nine-day journey from Exodus Adventure Travels, Signature Jordan | Stars and Desert Sands, invites travelers to experience the country not just through its landmarks, but through its people, traditions, and living landscapes. Part of the newly launched Signature Collection, the itinerary moves from Amman’s ancient avenues to Petra’s carved façades and the vast silence of Wadi Rum, pairing iconic sites with intimate encounters that bring the destination into focus.

Along the way, you’ll spend nights in extraordinary places, from glass-domed rooms beneath star-filled skies to the solar-powered seclusion of Feynan Ecolodge, a Signature Stay packed with regional character. Signature Experiences—like mosaic-making in Madaba or a private astronomy lesson—offer hands-on connection, while Signature Days allow space to explore at your own rhythm.

Signature Legacy moments weave throughout the trip, including meals shared with Jordanian families, ensuring the journey leaves a positive, lasting impact. Together, these elements create a deeply immersive way to discover Jordan: personal, purposeful, and shaped by stories that linger long after the journey ends.

Itinerary

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Trip Highlight:

Private Astronomy Session

As night settles over Wadi Rum, join an expert-led astronomy session during this Signature Experience. Trace constellations, learn how Bedouins once navigated by the stars, and hear desert legends that animate the night—before retreating to a glass-domed room, where you can watch the stars glowing overhead as you drift asleep.
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Trip Designer:

Exodus Adventure Travels

From a lantern-lit walk with monks in Japan’s sacred forests to sharing tea with village elders in Morocco’s Atlas peaks, Exodus Adventure Travels designs every Signature Collection journey to go further. Slower-paced and more immersive, itineraries feature rare access, private encounters, and insider moments that few travelers ever experience.
A table of traditional Jordanian food at Sufra restaurant.

Sufra Restaurant

Courtesy of Exodus Adventure Travels

Days 1 and 2: Welcome to Amman and Day Trip to Jerash

Rising across seven hills, Amman’s expansive cityscape—located at the crossroads of ancient history and contemporary life—makes a vivid first impression. After your complimentary arrival transfer, check into House Boutique Suites, a cozy retreat in the center of the action.

Those with time to spare can prebook an optional walking tour along a mural-filled route between Rainbow Street and Jabal al-Weibdeh for insight into Amman’s creative spirit and social history. In the evening, meet your Signature Guide for a welcome reception followed by a private after-hours visit to the Jordan Museum where a specialist will illuminate the country’s archaeological past, from the oldest statues in the world to the Dead Sea Scrolls. Continue the evening at Sufra with a feast of Levantine dishes like falafel, kibbeh, and hummus.

On your second day, venture north to the ancient city of Jerash, inhabited for more than 6,500 years. Walk beneath Hadrian’s Arch and follow the Cardo Maximus to the Oval Plaza, one of the best examples of Roman architecture in the Middle East. Savor a home-cooked lunch with a local family before returning to Amman for a private tasting and dinner at JR Wines, a third-generation business that champions Jordan’s wine heritage.
Closeup of mosiac tiles being laid out in leaf patterns.

Mosaic Workshop

Courtesy of Exodus Adventure Travels

Day 3:Visit the Memorial Church of Moses and Take Part in a Mosaic Workshop

Discover Jordan’s spiritual and artistic heart, beginning at Mount Nebo, where expansive views stretch across the Jordan Valley from the site traditionally linked to Moses’ final gaze toward the Promised Land. Inside the Memorial Church of Moses, a conversation with the resident priest offers insight into Christianity in Jordan.

Continue to Madaba, where ancient artistry comes alive through sixth-century mosaics, including the famed, intricate floor map at St. George’s Church. For your first Signature Experience of the trip—a curated moment that grants travelers one-of-a-kind access to regional traditions—take part in a private mosaic workshop led by artisans.

For lunch, cook Jordanian dishes alongside your host at Hekayet Sitti, a beloved local home, and share stories around the table. Follow the King’s Highway, a historic trade route, south to Petra, arriving in time for dinner at Hayat Zaman Hotel & Resort, designed to transport you back to 19th-century rural Jordan.
Petra on a starry night with candles around the ground of the entrance.

Petra at night

Courtesy of Exodus Adventure Travels

Day 4: Explore Petra by Day and Night

Morning light casts a soft glow across Petra’s rosy cliffs, revealing a city shaped by stone, time, and ingenuity. As part of today’s Signature Experience, follow Petra’s quieter Backdoor Trail alongside a local archaeologist who will reveal hidden tombs and temples before the Treasury appears in its full splendor.

As dusk approaches, share a private dinner with a local family in Wadi Musa and learn about Bedouin life and the living heritage surrounding the site. Return for Petra by Night, when candlelight and subtle projections illuminate the Treasury beneath a sky thick with stars.
The interior of a martian Bubble Room at Valley Resort with bed, seating area, and view of the desert.

A Martian Bubble Room at Valley Resort

Courtesy of Exodus Adventure Travels

Day 5:Go on a 4x4 Adventure in Wadi Rum and Learn to Read the Stars

Journey south to Wadi Rum, an immense desert of crimson sand, sculpted canyons, and soaring cliffs. Check into the Valley Resort, where glass-domed rooms frame the wilderness beyond.

Following a traditional Bedouin lunch, climb into a 4x4 for a guided excursion through natural arches and rock corridors, revealing stories of desert life, lore, and survival. As night settles beneath one of the world’s clearest skies, learn to trace constellations and how Bedouins once navigated by the stars during a private astronomy lesson as part of today’s Signature Experience. Retire to your Martian Bubble Room, the stars glowing overhead.
View of a man taking a glass of tea off a silver tray.

Bedouin tea

Courtesy of Exodus Adventure Travels

Day 6:Stay in the Dana Biosphere Reserve and Experience Bedouin Life

Start your day with a traditional breakfast shared around the fire with a Bedouin family, where fresh flatbread is baked by hand. As you leave Wadi Rum, pause for tea with locals before arriving at this itinerary’s Signature Stay—a handpicked unique accommodation rich in Jordanian character—Feynan Ecolodge. A pioneering, solar-powered retreat in the Dana Biosphere Reserve, the property is known for its deep ties to the surrounding community.

An organic, locally sourced lunch sets the tone for the afternoon, followed by a Signature Experience: a private Bedouin coffee ritual, where music, ceremony, roasting, grinding, and pouring become an expression of respect and welcome. As evening approaches, a Feynan guide leads a private sunset walk through the mountains, sharing the quiet rhythms of the land and the conservation efforts that protect this remarkable wilderness.
Closeup of a mans hands as he forms arbood bread dough.

Learning to bake arbood bread

Courtesy of Exodus Adventure Travels

Day 7:Immerse Yourself in the Customs of Local Shepherds and Return to Amman

Spend a peaceful morning at Feynan Ecolodge walking ancient copper trails with a local guide, baking arbood bread, or accompanying a shepherd as he moves across the desert with his goats, sharing tea beneath open skies. After lunch, return north toward Amman, stopping at the Museum at the Lowest Place on Earth and a stunning viewpoint over Wadi Mujib, where the land plunges toward the Dead Sea. Arrive back in Amman and return to the House Boutique Suites for a leisurely evening.
A closeup view of artisan wares at a market in Jordan.

A local market in Jordan

Courtesy of Exodus Adventure Travels

Day 8 and 9:Explore Al-Salt or Wadi Mujib

Your final full day is a Signature Day, offering the freedom to connect with Jordan on your own terms through a carefully curated experience. You might wander the UNESCO-listed streets of As-Salt, where Ottoman-era architecture, the Harmony Trail, local markets, and a shared lunch in a restored heritage house reflect the city’s tradition of coexistence.

Another option is to take a city tour of Amman’s most impressive landmarks including the Citadel and royal museum, trace faith and history at Bethany Beyond the Jordan, hike and wade to a hidden waterfall at Wadi Mujib, or take an exclusive journey through the Desert Castles, rich with early Islamic history. Come together over a private farewell dinner at Dara Dining, where chef Sara Aqel’s refined tasting menu reimagines Jordanian flavors with regional wines in an intimate villa setting. The next morning, as light spreads across Amman’s hills, depart for the airport via a complimentary transfer—leaving with a lasting sense of the country’s warmth and depth.
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