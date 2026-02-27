9 Days in Jordan With Petra, Stargazing, and Bedouin Life

Jordan is a place where history feels close enough to touch—etched into rose-red stone, carried on desert winds, and shared across kitchen tables. This nine-day journey from Exodus Adventure Travels, Signature Jordan | Stars and Desert Sands, invites travelers to experience the country not just through its landmarks, but through its people, traditions, and living landscapes. Part of the newly launched Signature Collection, the itinerary moves from Amman’s ancient avenues to Petra’s carved façades and the vast silence of Wadi Rum, pairing iconic sites with intimate encounters that bring the destination into focus.
Along the way, you’ll spend nights in extraordinary places, from glass-domed rooms beneath star-filled skies to the solar-powered seclusion of Feynan Ecolodge, a Signature Stay packed with regional character. Signature Experiences—like mosaic-making in Madaba or a private astronomy lesson—offer hands-on connection, while Signature Days allow space to explore at your own rhythm.
Signature Legacy moments weave throughout the trip, including meals shared with Jordanian families, ensuring the journey leaves a positive, lasting impact. Together, these elements create a deeply immersive way to discover Jordan: personal, purposeful, and shaped by stories that linger long after the journey ends.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Days 1 and 2: Welcome to Amman and Day Trip to Jerash
Those with time to spare can prebook an optional walking tour along a mural-filled route between Rainbow Street and Jabal al-Weibdeh for insight into Amman’s creative spirit and social history. In the evening, meet your Signature Guide for a welcome reception followed by a private after-hours visit to the Jordan Museum where a specialist will illuminate the country’s archaeological past, from the oldest statues in the world to the Dead Sea Scrolls. Continue the evening at Sufra with a feast of Levantine dishes like falafel, kibbeh, and hummus.
On your second day, venture north to the ancient city of Jerash, inhabited for more than 6,500 years. Walk beneath Hadrian’s Arch and follow the Cardo Maximus to the Oval Plaza, one of the best examples of Roman architecture in the Middle East. Savor a home-cooked lunch with a local family before returning to Amman for a private tasting and dinner at JR Wines, a third-generation business that champions Jordan’s wine heritage.
Day 3:Visit the Memorial Church of Moses and Take Part in a Mosaic Workshop
Continue to Madaba, where ancient artistry comes alive through sixth-century mosaics, including the famed, intricate floor map at St. George’s Church. For your first Signature Experience of the trip—a curated moment that grants travelers one-of-a-kind access to regional traditions—take part in a private mosaic workshop led by artisans.
For lunch, cook Jordanian dishes alongside your host at Hekayet Sitti, a beloved local home, and share stories around the table. Follow the King’s Highway, a historic trade route, south to Petra, arriving in time for dinner at Hayat Zaman Hotel & Resort, designed to transport you back to 19th-century rural Jordan.
Day 4: Explore Petra by Day and Night
As dusk approaches, share a private dinner with a local family in Wadi Musa and learn about Bedouin life and the living heritage surrounding the site. Return for Petra by Night, when candlelight and subtle projections illuminate the Treasury beneath a sky thick with stars.
Day 5:Go on a 4x4 Adventure in Wadi Rum and Learn to Read the Stars
Following a traditional Bedouin lunch, climb into a 4x4 for a guided excursion through natural arches and rock corridors, revealing stories of desert life, lore, and survival. As night settles beneath one of the world’s clearest skies, learn to trace constellations and how Bedouins once navigated by the stars during a private astronomy lesson as part of today’s Signature Experience. Retire to your Martian Bubble Room, the stars glowing overhead.
Day 6:Stay in the Dana Biosphere Reserve and Experience Bedouin Life
An organic, locally sourced lunch sets the tone for the afternoon, followed by a Signature Experience: a private Bedouin coffee ritual, where music, ceremony, roasting, grinding, and pouring become an expression of respect and welcome. As evening approaches, a Feynan guide leads a private sunset walk through the mountains, sharing the quiet rhythms of the land and the conservation efforts that protect this remarkable wilderness.
Day 7:Immerse Yourself in the Customs of Local Shepherds and Return to Amman
Day 8 and 9:Explore Al-Salt or Wadi Mujib
Another option is to take a city tour of Amman’s most impressive landmarks including the Citadel and royal museum, trace faith and history at Bethany Beyond the Jordan, hike and wade to a hidden waterfall at Wadi Mujib, or take an exclusive journey through the Desert Castles, rich with early Islamic history. Come together over a private farewell dinner at Dara Dining, where chef Sara Aqel’s refined tasting menu reimagines Jordanian flavors with regional wines in an intimate villa setting. The next morning, as light spreads across Amman’s hills, depart for the airport via a complimentary transfer—leaving with a lasting sense of the country’s warmth and depth.