9 Days Immersed in Southern India

A journey to Kerala, India, invites travelers to slow down—to listen to the hush of dawn over the backwaters, breathe in spice-laced air, and feel time move to the rhythm of oars and temple drums. This nine-day itinerary from Exodus Adventure Travels’ new Signature Collection prioritizes deep cultural connection and immersive experiences. Rather than skimming the surface, Exodus designed its Signature India | Between Spices and Backwaters to uncover Kerala’s living traditions, where nature and culture exist in graceful balance.

Led by a handpicked Signature Guide, the journey moves from royal palaces and temple towns to tea-covered highlands and forested reserves. Signature Experiences offer rare access: tour Mattancherry Palace with a descendant of Kochi’s Maharajas, meet the women reshaping kathakali dance, learn Ayurveda’s ancient approach to wellness, and dye fabrics with tea alongside artisans in Vagamon’s hills.

Signature Days allow space for personal choice, while accommodations, including the trip’s Signature Stay—the sustainability-minded Spice Village, A CGH Earth Experience—anchor each moment in place. Woven throughout are Signature Legacy encounters, from walking with tribal naturalists in Periyar National Park to sharing home-cooked meals with local families, ensuring every step builds a meaningful, lasting connection to Kerala’s people and landscapes.