9 Days Immersed in Southern India

A journey to Kerala, India, invites travelers to slow down—to listen to the hush of dawn over the backwaters, breathe in spice-laced air, and feel time move to the rhythm of oars and temple drums. This nine-day itinerary from Exodus Adventure Travels’ new Signature Collection prioritizes deep cultural connection and immersive experiences. Rather than skimming the surface, Exodus designed its Signature India | Between Spices and Backwaters to uncover Kerala’s living traditions, where nature and culture exist in graceful balance.
Led by a handpicked Signature Guide, the journey moves from royal palaces and temple towns to tea-covered highlands and forested reserves. Signature Experiences offer rare access: tour Mattancherry Palace with a descendant of Kochi’s Maharajas, meet the women reshaping kathakali dance, learn Ayurveda’s ancient approach to wellness, and dye fabrics with tea alongside artisans in Vagamon’s hills.
Signature Days allow space for personal choice, while accommodations, including the trip’s Signature Stay—the sustainability-minded Spice Village, A CGH Earth Experience—anchor each moment in place. Woven throughout are Signature Legacy encounters, from walking with tribal naturalists in Periyar National Park to sharing home-cooked meals with local families, ensuring every step builds a meaningful, lasting connection to Kerala’s people and landscapes.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Days 1 and 2:Welcome to Kochi
Early arrivals can opt into a hands-on Ayurvedic cooking session for an introduction to Kerala’s ancient wellness traditions and rich, spicy cuisine. As dusk settles over the water, join your Signature Guide and fellow travelers for a welcome reception and dinner at Bubble Café, a local hotspot next to the harbor.
In the morning, explore Kochi’s popular attractions, including Saint Francis Church, one of India’s oldest European churches, and the iconic fishing lift nets introduced by Chinese traders hundreds of years ago. Continue to Mattancherry Palace for your first Signature Experience, a private tour with a descendant of Kochi’s maharajas who will reveal tales from Kerala’s royal past.
After a sadhya vegetarian lunch, enjoy a private performance and discussion with the pioneering all-women kathakali troupe, Tripunithura, who challenge the norm of this traditionally male-dominated Keralan dance. Close out the day with a grilled seafood dinner at Armoury in Fort Kochi.
Day 3:Journey into Kerala’s Highlands
Arrive in Thekkady, gateway to Periyar National Park, by late afternoon and settle into Spice Village, A CGH Earth Experience. Inspired by the forest and the traditions of the Indigenous Mannan people, this eco-conscious Signature Stay starts with a warm thalapoli welcome ceremony, complete with oil lamps and flower garlands. In the evening, dine at 50 Mile Restaurant, where every ingredient is sourced within 50 miles.
Day 4: Explore Periyar National Park and Spice Farms
Back at Spice Village, savor a leisurely breakfast and time to wander the resort’s spice gardens before lunch. In the afternoon, drive to Periyar Bouquet, where local farmers share tea, snacks, and stories of how organic practices and community-led conservation are renewing Kerala’s spice trade. The day ends with dinner at Bougainvillea Homestay for an intimate window into life in Thekkady.
Day 5:Glide Through the Backwaters of Alleppey
Along the banks, everyday life plays out in quiet vignettes: fishermen casting nets, women washing clothes, and children waving from narrow paths. Meals are freshly prepared on board, showcasing local flavors as emerald rice paddies slip by. After a gentle stroll through a village, anchor for the night.
Day 6:Discover Kerala’s Heritage in Kuttanad and Kumarakom
Check into Coconut Lagoon, A CGH Earth Experience, a tranquil lakeside retreat on Vembanad Lake in Kumarakom, before an afternoon boat safari through the Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, where you’ll spot herons, darters, and egrets among the mangroves. As evening falls, a Signature Experience with an Ayurvedic expert offers insight into Kerala’s healing traditions, culminating in a personal nadi (pulse) reading and dinner at the resort.
Day 7:Trace Kerala’s Royal Roots
After lunch at a local restaurant, return to Coconut Lagoon for a leisurely afternoon and a lakeside cocktail at sundown. Cruise across the water to Philipkutty’s Farm, a family-run retreat on a reclaimed island, where a private, home-cooked dinner with your hosts unfolds in the quiet enchantment of the backwaters.
Days 8 and 9: Cycle Along Rice Paddies, Visit an Ancient Temple, or Stroll Kumarakom’s Islands
Back at Coconut Lagoon, a relaxed farewell dinner of Kerala-inspired dishes unfolds beneath swaying palms. The next morning, enjoy a final breakfast at the resort before taking a complimentary departure transfer to the airport.