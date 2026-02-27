8 Days in Tuscany With Wineries, Truffles and Farms

Tuscany has long seduced travelers with its medieval and Renaissance architecture, rich art history, and culinary treasures. This eight-day journey brings a deeper sense of cultural connection to the region through one-of-a-kind experiences that highlight its people, heritage, and craft.
Part of Exodus Adventure Travels’ new Signature Collection, Signature Italy | Allure of Renaissance Tuscany unfolds at an immersive pace, led by a handpicked Signature Guide who opens doors rarely accessible to visitors. Art and architecture tell stories of centuries past in Florence and Siena, explored through Signature Experiences such as jewelry-making workshops and a hands-on Tuscan cooking class.
In the countryside, Tuscany reveals itself through taste and tradition, with Signature Experiences that include truffle hunting with a local family and visiting a farm where cheesemakers still make pecorino by hand. Designed for those who want to understand Tuscany’s true essence and travel more meaningfully, this itinerary explores the region as you’ve never seen it before.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1: Welcome to Tuscany
Join your Signature Guide for an introductory tour of the village, strolling down cobblestone paths and ascending the 14th-century tower where the poet Dante spent part of his exile. In the evening, gather for a welcome reception in the garden followed by an intimate dinner.
Day 2:Taste Artisanal Olive Oil and Explore the Town of Arezzo
In the afternoon, walk through the town of Arezzo itself, drifting from broad modern avenues onto medieval streets and pausing at landmarks like the Romanesque Santa Maria della Pieve church and the green lawns of Parco Il Prato. As dusk settles, the day concludes at Osteria dei Mercanti, where time-honored Tuscan hospitality and locally sourced ingredients come together for an atmospheric meal of pizza, fresh Mediterranean seafood, and stuffed pasta.
Day 3: Discover the Florence Cathedral’s Roof Terraces and Visit a Private Restoration Lab
The afternoon delves deeper into Florence’s creative legacy during a private restoration lab visit, during which you’ll learn how specialists painstakingly conserve historic tapestries, garments, and decorative objects. This behind-the-scenes visit embodies Exodus Signature Legacy—moments woven into every itinerary that create a positive and lasting local impact. Finish with a shared, aperitivo-style dinner at La Ménagère, an atmospheric, library-like space lined with botanical-themed books.
Day 4:Choose from Wine Tasting, an Italian Cooking Class, and More
Wine lovers can venture into Chianti for a tasting at a renowned winery. Art and design enthusiasts may decide to step inside a 14th-century palace in Cortona for a private introduction to the DelBrenna family’s centuries-old jewelry tradition. The evening is at your leisure—dine at the castle or follow your Signature Guide’s local recommendations—ensuring the day ends as thoughtfully as it begins.
Day 5: Go Truffle Hunting and Attend an Alabaster Demonstration
In the afternoon, continue to Volterra, an ancient hilltop city famous for its Etruscan history. Wander past its well-preserved Roman theatre and sweeping medieval piazzas. Gain insight into Volterra’s ancient artistic legacy, culminating in an alabaster demonstration that illustrates the transformation of the raw stone into exquisitely carved works in artisan workshops and museum collections. Return to the hotel with a relaxed dinner of regional Tuscan cuisine.
Day 6:Visit a Pecorino Dairy Farm and the Ideal Renaissance City
In the afternoon, stroll through Pienza, redesigned by Pope Pius II and considered the ideal city of the Renaissance, where masterful urban planning—from harmonious piazzas to sweeping countryside views—embodies Tuscany at its most refined. The journey continues to Montepulciano for a relaxed stroll through its historic center, ending in a traditional cantina where a light dinner pairs with a curated tasting of the region’s renowned wines.
Days 7 and 8:Tour Siena’s Architecture
Back at Castello di Gargonza, the journey concludes with a farewell dinner in a medieval wine cellar and garden terrace, where chef Davide Canella’s seasonal Tuscan three-course menu and local wine pairings offer a fitting final celebration. The following morning allows time for one last coffee or a slow walk through Gargonza’s courtyards before departing for Florence.