8 Days in Tuscany With Wineries, Truffles and Farms

Tuscany has long seduced travelers with its medieval and Renaissance architecture, rich art history, and culinary treasures. This eight-day journey brings a deeper sense of cultural connection to the region through one-of-a-kind experiences that highlight its people, heritage, and craft.

Part of Exodus Adventure Travels’ new Signature Collection, Signature Italy | Allure of Renaissance Tuscany unfolds at an immersive pace, led by a handpicked Signature Guide who opens doors rarely accessible to visitors. Art and architecture tell stories of centuries past in Florence and Siena, explored through Signature Experiences such as jewelry-making workshops and a hands-on Tuscan cooking class.

In the countryside, Tuscany reveals itself through taste and tradition, with Signature Experiences that include truffle hunting with a local family and visiting a farm where cheesemakers still make pecorino by hand. Designed for those who want to understand Tuscany’s true essence and travel more meaningfully, this itinerary explores the region as you’ve never seen it before.