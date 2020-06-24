Celebrating a Crayfish Party in Sweden

This morning, you’ll leave the pampered life of Småland’s manor houses behind and travel south to Växjö
, then spend some time wandering among its charming cobblestone streets and narrow alleyways. Venture over to the House of Emigrants museum
: One of Växjö’s most famous sites, it tells the story of the more than one million Swedish citizens who immigrated to the United States in the 19th and early 20th centuries; its archives are an invaluable resource for historians and genealogists.
Today, Växjö is better known for an impressive focus on sustainability, leading to its self-proclaimed name of “Europe’s Greenest City.” You may not even notice all of the eco-efforts, which include initiatives to clean its many lakes, the adoption of biomass fuels for heating, and requirements that new construction meet the highest energy efficiency standards. However, it’s something to keep in mind as you stroll: Added together, they’ve made Växjö a model for other cities striving to reduce their carbon footprints.
Then enjoy the results of Växjö’s serious commitment to environmental initiatives as you swim in Helgasjön, the lake just to the city’s north. As is true in much of Småland (and Sweden generally for that matter) the lakes are so pure here that you can find swimming spots without leaving town—one beach is just a short walk from the town’s market square. Or explore one the town’s 23 nature reserves, strolling through beech forests and past dazzling wildflowers. In fact, identifying some of those wildflowers in bloom is an activity Carl Linnaeus would approve of. And you might sense the spirit of the 18th-century botanist—he attended school in Växjo.
At the end of the day, you’ll have dinner and then spend the night at the PM & Vänner Hotel
. This sleek, contemporary, 74-room hotel celebrates Småland’s ecological beauty and draws inspiration from its meadows, pastures, and forests. From oak floors to stone details, many of its architectural and design elements have been locally sourced, just like the ingredients used at its restaurant. In fact, your meal here may well be one of the highlights of your trip: The restaurant was a pioneer of new Nordic cuisine, this elegant, Michelin-starred restaurant has reinvented regional cuisine, and every dish is like a piece of modern art, offering you yet another discovery to add to your appreciation for Swedish culture.