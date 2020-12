Day 3

Halls Harbour and Annapolis

A half-hour drive this morning will take you to the Halls Harbour, a prime area to observe the remarkable tides of the Bay of Fundy. The tides here transform the landscape with the water level rising—or falling—by around 40 feet every six hours. From there you will head southwest along the bay to Annapolis Royal. The settlement was founded 15 years before the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth Rock and its long history comes to life at the Annapolis Royal Historic Gardens and Fort Anne National Historic Site. Return to the present day and continue on to Digby, where you’ll embark on a three-hour crossing of the Bay of Fundy aboard the Fundy Rose as evening descends. Upon arriving in Canada’s only official bilingual province, New Brunswick, make your way to the charming village of St. Andrews by-the-Sea, which was settled by Loyalists more than a century ago, and has been attracting visitors from the eastern seaboard ever since.