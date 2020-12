Day 5

Hinchinbrook, Brook, and Dunk islands

Today Crystal Endeavor visits several islands along the Great Barrier Reef that are all homes to national parks lush with tropical vegetation and home to a remarkable diversity of animal species. The opportunities to explore some of the world’s most complex and precious ecosystems along the Great Barrier Reef and Queensland’s Swain Reef National Park–plus the unique habitats on the islands and atolls throughout–are simply astounding.Hinchinbrook, the largest island on the Great Barrier Reef, is surrounded by mangroves, fringing reefs, and seagrass beds that sustain dolphins, dugongs, turtles and more. As a protected park, it’s a refuge for a number of endangered species, including the giant tree frog. Dunk Island counts the famous blue Ulysses butterfly among its wealth of species. And the Brook Islands (a group of three islands) are host to breeding colonies of bridled, black-naped and roseate terns. There are no trails through the Brook Islands, which are all part of a protected national park, but you’ll be able to spot the resident birds from the deck of Crystal Endeavor