Around the World in 25 Days: Visiting the Most Iconic Sites by Private Jet

Days 2 to 4

Peru

Once in Peru, you’ll have two choices. If you haven’t yet seen Machu Picchu, one of the world’s most famous archaeological sites, you’ll likely want to opt to travel to the fabled Inca citadel in the Andes. (Even if you have been before, you may want to return to the awe-inspiring complex.) Or you can choose to explore a less-visited part of the country: Peru’s northern coast.



If you pick the Machu Picchu option, you’ll travel to Cusco and spend two nights in the legendary Belmond Palacio Nazarenas. The hotel is located in a 16th-century convent, and its bar, restaurant, spa, and 55 guest suites are located around a number of cloistered courtyards, creating a quiet sanctuary in the historic heart of the city.



From there, you’ll ride to Machu Picchu aboard the historic Hiram Bingham train. Thanks to an early arrival, you’ll have time to explore the palaces, temples, and terraced gardens of this fascinating city that dates from the 15th century. After exploring the site, you’ll enjoy afternoon tea at the Belmond Sanctuary Lodge before returning to Cusco. While Machu Picchu is the highlight of your time in this part of Peru, you’ll also have opportunities to meet weavers in Chinchero and learn about their craft, see the historic buildings of Cusco, and visit Sacsayhuaman—an Inca fortress just outside Cusco.



Travelers who opt instead to visit Peru’s North Coast will discover a stunningly beautiful region and learn about several pre-Columbian cultures that predate the Inca. Your base for one night will be the Costa del Sol Trujillo Centro, located on the city’s main plaza, and you can take advantage of the pool, sauna, and gym. During your time on the North Coast, you can visit sites like the Moche pyramids, built around 450 C.E., and Chan Chan, a 500-acre palace complex that also dates from the first millennium C.E.



You’ll spend your second night back in Lima, at the Belmond Miraflores Park. Located atop an oceanside bluff with views of the Pacific Ocean, the luxury property is close to the galleries, boutiques, and restaurants of Lima’s Miraflores neighborhood.