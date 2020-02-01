Around the World in 25 Days: Visiting the Most Iconic Sites by Private Jet

Your next stop will be one of the world’s great wildlife destinations: Tanzania. Once you set foot in Africa, you will have visited five continents, and counting, on your odyssey.
Your group will break into two today, as you did in Peru. You can’t go wrong with either of the two choices, the vast plains of the Serengeti or Ngorongoro Crater
, the world’s largest unbroken caldera. The Serengeti is the site of the world’s largest animal migrations, with hundreds of thousands of zebra, gazelles, wildebeests, and other animals making their way across it each year. The Ngorongoro Crater covers an area of more than 100 square miles, and its interior is covered in grassland that’s home to a remarkable diversity of wildlife.
If you opt to join the Serengeti group, you’ll stay at the Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti. All the rooms here are decorated with contemporary African furnishings and textiles, and many look out on a watering hole where elephants and other animals gather. While TCS World Travel has many excursions and outings planned, the infinity-edge pool overlooking the plains is a tempting place to while away some time when you’re on the property.
If you head to the Ngorongoro Crater instead, your accommodations there will be equally stunning. The &Beyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge sits on the rim of the caldera and includes 30 suites divided into three different camps. The suites have banana-leaf roofs and an eclectic décor, with a mix of African art and Victorian antiques. Personal butlers serve each camp, ensuring a perfect stay.
You’ll have a similar choice of activities at both camps, with morning game drives, visit to Maasai villages, hot-air balloon rides, and some downtime to enjoy the luxurious lodges. If you’re lucky, you may be able to spot all of the “Big Five”—lions, leopards, rhinoceroses, elephants, and Cape buffalos—during your stay. If you don’t see all of them, you’ll have to make plans to return to Tanzania on another trip.